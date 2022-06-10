Country music singer and songwriter Jon Wolfe plans to put on an entertaining show while playing some classic country tunes for the audience at the Tyler Cattle Barons' Gala.

Wolfe will be the headlining performer at the concert during Saturday night's gala, which raises money for the American Cancer Society.

Melissa Ivey, senior development manager/distinguished events, said she and the gala's chairs looked several country artists but they wanted to go with older Texas country music. Ivey said they got to meet Wolfe when he was performing in Tyler in December and he brings energy to the stage.

“Jon Wolfe really fit what we were going for,” she said.

Wolfe said it feels great to be the headliner of the event and he’s honored to perform at the gala.

“We hope to bring a lot of fun to the event,” Wolfe said. “Folks that like traditional country music will enjoy our show, and I think there's a handful of people that have been to our show before and we will have a lot of songs that they recognize.”

At the gala, Wolfe will be playing songs from all of his records including, “It All Happened In A Honky Tonk,” “Natural Man,” “Any Night in Texas” and his newest album, “Dos Corazones.”

Wolfe said he is looking forward to performing, interacting and being around everyone at the event.

The gala is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. Since the first gala in 1988, over $16.5 million has been raised for national and local cancer support services as well as groundbreaking cancer research.

“We’re excited to be a part of a great cause,” Wolfe said.

The gala is important to Wolfe on a personal level, he said.

“I've lost friends and family to cancer and I think pretty much everyone we know has, so I think it’s important for us to continue to raise money for cancer research [and] treatment,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe has performed in Tyler over the years and said it will be good to be back.

“It's a pretty part of Texas and it also has a lot of history,” Wolfe said. “… I always get out and try to go for a run or go for a hike around town. I've been coming to Tyler for a lot of years and I really enjoy it.”

Wolfe, born and raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma, started pursuing his music career in Houston at open mic nights. He later made his first release in 2010, "It All Happened In A Honky Tonk" and since then has been on the road for 12 years touring and releasing music.

Wolfe had to pause touring when COVID-19 hit. Wolfe said it is nice to be touring full time to full crowds again.

“Country music is my passion but it's also my career, and for a while there I wasn’t sure if I was gonna be able to make a living. So it's just really nice to be back,” Wolfe said.

Playing after Wolfe at the gala is local Tyler band, Slickrock Hoodoo. The band plays classic rock, country, blues and 90’s music.