Whitehouse head football coach Marcus Gold is leaving the program to return to Wylie East High School, this time as the head football coach of the Raiders.
The move was first reported by Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and confirmed to the Tyler Morning Telegraph by Gold.
Please welcome @CoachMarcusGold as the new head football coach of the @WEHS_Raiders and @WERaiderFB! Welcome home Coach!!@WEHSBluePrint 💙🏈🏈#txhsfb pic.twitter.com/5OenCELrGV— Wylie ISD (@WylieISD) February 5, 2021
Gold, who also coached at Irving, Ferris and Ennis, along with Wylie East, came to Whitehouse in 2016 as the defensive coordinator.
Gold coached the secondary at Wylie East for two seasons in 2012 and 2013 before going to his alma mater of Irving for two seasons as the defensive coordinator.
Gold took over as the head coach of the Wildcats before the 2018 season.
In three seasons under Gold, Whitehouse has gone 23-11 with three postseason appearances. Whitehouse went 8-3 this past season.
So thankful for all the opportunities Whitehouse has given me! I will truly miss this place. Nothing but love for these coaches, players, and community! DUB!— Marcus Gold (@CoachMarcusGold) February 5, 2021
“It has become home,” Gold said of Whitehouse. “I love this place because of the community support and unbelievable administration. The kids are such great kids. You don’t find this just anywhere. East Texas is a place where they live and breathe football. It’s been such a great honor to be a part of an unbelievable program and be a part of an unbelievable staff. I’ve been blessed and fortunate. It’s been a fun ride.”
Gold is a former defensive back at Texas A&M.
Gold will take over at Wylie East for Mike Dormady, who went 4-24 in three seasons, including a 1-7 mark in 2020.
Gold said being closer to family was a large part of the decision. Gold and his wife, Jennifer, had a daughter, Millie, on Dec. 21, 2020.