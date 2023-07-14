In collaboration with Soulfully Healthy Living, Just a Little Somethin’ is will present the Hats and Heels Tea for Healing Tea Talk, an empowering event to be held in Tyler on Sunday.
This quarterly series of tea talks aims to explore alternative, holistic wellness services tailored to the unique needs of the Black community. The upcoming event will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. at The Meeting Place, located on 1301 W. Erwin Street in Tyler. It is open to any woman in the community and their family, according to organizers.
The Hats and Heels for Healing Tea Talk series is a celebration of unity, resilience and well-being. The Sunday event will be a supportive environment where important conversations about health and wellness can take place.
The theme of this event is Transforming Loss, Honoring Grief, and Celebrating Life, reflecting the transformative power that lies within experiences of loss and the strength people derive from celebrating the lives of loved ones.
Yolanda Prince, the visionary owner of Just a Little Somethin’, and Practitioner Michelle, founder of Soulfully Healthy Living, have joined forces to curate a remarkable lineup of guest speakers, panelists, and practitioners.
This diverse group of experts will lead insightful discussions on various topics, including Heart Health, Emotional Support for Family Caregivers, Elder Care, Parasympathetic Activation, and Healthy Children. Attendees can look forward to gaining valuable knowledge, discovering alternative wellness practices, and finding inspiration for their own personal growth.
The event will allow women, especially of color, to explore holistic wellness, share their experiences, and find support. It is an opportunity to foster connections, build relationships, and learn from one another.
”By promoting a culture of inclusivity and understanding, this event strives to empower individuals to take charge of their well-being and embrace transformative change,” a press release states.
This event is open to all women and their families who seek to embark on a journey toward enhanced well-being and personal transformation, organizers said.
Ticket prices for adults are $25 presale or $35 at the door; kids 5 to 18 presale $15 or $20 at the door; 5 and under are free.
Food will be served.
Attire is suggested as semi-formal in lavender or sage green.
For further information and details, visit the official event page at www.facebook.com/JLSomethin or contact Just a Little Somethin’ at 903-253-8456 or hatsandheelstea@gmail.com.
Just a Little Somethin’ is a visionary organization dedicated to empowering women through curated events and experiences that promote holistic wellness and personal growth. Soulfully Healthy Living is a pioneering platform that focuses on alternative and holistic wellness, providing resources, education, and access to practitioners for the betterment of the Black community.