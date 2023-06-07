ROUND ROCK — Down to its final out and needing a miracle, the Harleton Wildcats turned to one of two seniors on the roster on Wednesday.
Braden Hopkins delivered.
Hopkins ripped a two-out double that one-hopped the wall in right field, chasing home two runs and leading the Wildcats to a 4-3 walk-off win over the Collinsville Pirates in a Class 2A state semifinal game at Dell Diamond.
The win moves Harleton to 36-1 on the year and into Thursday's noon state championship game against either Shiner or New Home back at Dell Diamond.
Collinsville, which took a 3-0 lead into the seventh, ends the season with a 32-7-1 record.
Hopkins, who also worked one inning on the mound and earned the pitching win to run his record to 8-1 on the year, finished the game with the one hit, two RBIs and two walks.
Gage Shirts added two hits and an RBI for Harleton. Peyton Murray, Dylan Armstrong, Carson Wallace and Mason Clark all chipped in with hits, and Shirts and Shawn Booth drove in runs.
Wallace started on the mound for Harleton and worked six innings. He struck out six and walked two, giving up two earned runs.
Logan Jenkins struck out 10 and walked three in six innings scoreless innings. Rylan Newman (12-1) took the loss in relief.
The Wildcats found themselves in a 3-0 hole heading to the bottom of the seventh, but Murray led off with a single and moved to second on an error.
Collinsville made a pitching change, bringing in Garrett Trevino, and the next batter — Cameron Johnson — bunted out to the mound.
After a fly ball out to centerfield for the second out, Shirts put the Wildcats on the board when his double to left plated pinch runner Alex Holt to make it a 3-1 contest.
Wallace was intentionally walked and Mason Clark was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and then Booth was walked to force in Shirts and make it a 3-2 contest.
Hopkins then stepped to the plate and launched a ball over the Collinsville right fielder's head, bringing in Wallace and courtesy runner Caleb Correa to give the Wildcats the 4-3 win.
Collinsville took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on an RBI single by Trevino.
The Pirates made it 3-0 in the top of the third when Jenkins singled and scored on a single by Trevino and Trevino later came home on an error.
Hallsville threatened in the bottom of the fourth after one-out singles by Wallace and Clark and a walk to Booth, but Jenkins got back-to-back strikeouts to leave the bases full of Wildcats.
---
2023 UIL Baseball State Tournament
June 7-10, 2023
UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin
Dell Diamond, Round Rock
Schedule
Wednesday, June 7
Dell Diamond, Round Rock
1A Semifinals
Abbott 5, Kennard 4
Fayetteville 4, Nazareth 0
2A Semifinals
Harleton 4, Collinsville 3
Shiner (31-4) vs. New Home (30-4-3) (n)
UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin
4A Semifinals
Canyon Randall (38-4) vs. Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 15, Canyon Randall 5
Sinton (37-3) vs. China Spring (35-5-1)
---
Thursday, June 8
Dell Diamond, Round Rock
1A & 2A Finals
Class 1A Final: Abbott (22-4) vs. Fayetteville (20-6), 9 a.m.
Class 2A Final: Harleton (36-1) vs. TBD, noon
5A Semifinals
Magnolia West (34-5) vs. Frisco Reedy (28-15), 4 p.m.
Argyle (34-10-2) vs. Boerne Champion (33-11-1), 7 p.m.
UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin
4A Finals
Class 4A Final: Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (33-6) 6:30 p.m.
---
Friday, June 9
Dell Diamond, Round Rock
3A Semifinals
Boyd (38-5) vs. Maypearl (30-9), 9 a.m.
Corpus Christi London (32-3-1) vs. Wall (34-6-1), noon
6A Semifinals
Cypress Woods (38-4) vs. Lewisville Flower Mound (35-10-2), 4 p.m.
Austin Westlake (40-4) vs. Pearland (37-6-1), 7 p.m.
---
Saturday, June 10
Dell Diamond, Round Rock
3A, 5A, 6A Finals
Class 3A Final, 9 a.m.
Class 5A Final, noon
Class 6A Final, 4 p.m.
*Home team is listed first in each matchup.