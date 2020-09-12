George Campbell, a Purple Heart recipient who served in Troop F, 112th Calvary in World War II, doesn’t always talk about his time in the war.
But when he does, it’s usually about the horses.
“He is very proud to be a veteran,” explained his great-granddaughter, Ashley Simpson. “When he talks about the war, he’s talking all about those horses.”
Campbell, of Tyler, celebrates his 98th birthday today.
His family – children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even a few great-great-grandchildren – will help him to seize the day with fresh-grilled hamburgers, a big birthday cake and, of course, a present or two.
“All he keeps saying is, ‘I’m just trying to make it to my birthday,’” Ashley said. “He is very excited.”
Campbell joined the National Guard in 1938, when he was just 16 years old.
He admits he might have “lied a little” about his age.
But after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, he was transferred to the cavalry, and was then sent abroad.
He saved the lives of his friends and fellow soldiers on more than one occasion, and earned many medals for his bravery and courage, Simpson said.
After the war, Campbell returned home, married his sweetheart, and began working for La Gloria Gas and Oil Company.
He and his wife, Martha, went on to have two children, and “enjoyed their life and love in the same comfortable home” that Campbell had helped construct, by hand, in the early years of their marriage.
And after he retired:
“Him and my great-grandmother, they loved to travel,” Simpson said. “They traveled to all those places that he had been while he was in the service. He took pictures and made sure he had a camcorder and took videos of all the scenery.”
To this day, Simpson said, he loves to share those videos with his family.
“We’ll sit down and watch them and he’ll just kind of tell us when he was at this place and what he did while he was there.”
Campbell’s wife passed away back in 2017. She had Alzheimer’s.
But until the day she died, Campbell took care of her in the home they built together.
“It’s really special to still have him around,” Simpson said. “He’s in good health. He’s very sharp.”
He still keeps busy most days. He works in the yard, mows the lawn.
And sometimes, if you’re lucky, he’ll sit down for a spell, show you a picture or two, and tell you a little more about his time in the war.
“For all of us, he’s been a very good role model and a very special person,” Simpson said. “We’re just happy that he’s still with us.”