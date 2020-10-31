Why did the chicken play baseball?
“I wanted to be the most obnoxious player on the field,” he said.
That chicken was Bryce Schwab, who served as the catcher for the Underdogs during the inaugural Whitehouse Halloween baseball game Saturday afternoon at the Whitehouse baseball complex.
Did he succeed?
“100 percent, for sure,” Schwab said. “I am the superior farm animal our cow counterpart over there.”
The inflatable cow costume was manned by Collin Phillips, whose Average Joes team outscored the Underdogs 11-3 in the five-inning contest.
But there were no losers on Saturday, only winners.
“This was something to raise money for our team and also do something for the kids and make the kids happy,” said Whitehouse junior Grant Taylor, who was dressed as a grandma.
“We are having this great Halloween baseball game to raise money for our baseball team,” Whitehouse Dugout Club president Staci Horn said. “We hope to make it an annual tradition.”
Some players had costumes that made it easier to play baseball in, while others, like Schwab, had a difficult time.
“It was pretty difficult,” Schwab said. “I don’t have a very big field of vision, so baseballs coming in were difficult.”
Freshman Michael Dudolski, dressed as Michael riding on a teddy bear, made multiple plays in the field from different positions throughout the game. He also had an RBI triple and an RBI groundout.
Logan Whitfield, a Texas Tech commit who was dressed as Mr. Incredible, had an RBI double, a two-run triple and an RBI groundout. Whitfield’s two-run triple came in a seven-run second inning for the Average Joes.
“It was fun,” Whitfield said. “It was an environment where we just got to enjoy it with the kids, play around a bit and play some baseball.”
Along with Taylor’s grandma costume, another costume that got a lot of laughs throughout the day was Colten Eikner’s blind umpire. Whenever Eikner hit the ball, he would run nowhere near first base.
“The umpires in baseball always have the bad reputation of being the bad guys, so I thought I might as well carry on that and do the best job I can,” Eichner said.
Other members of the Average Joes were Carson Willingham (the alien carrying Carson Willngham), Keegan McCord (fat superman), Riley Poole (race car driver), Zach Tomlinson (inflatable sumo wrestler), Aiden Hobbs (nun), Skeeter Hillburn (cheerleader) and Easton Mayo (jar of mayonnaise), who was celebrating his 17th birthday.
Other members of the Underdogs were Camden Miller (Domingo Ayala), Luke Metcalf (Spiderman), Colin Clifton (Baijeet from Phineas and Ferb), Michael Morton (inflatable hippo), Parker Hudson (Alan from The Hangover), Peighton Vargas (Ham from The Sandlot), Peyton Luke (inflatable bull rider) an Luke Causey (alien).