Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.