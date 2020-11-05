The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce honored the Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as the Small Business of the Year during its annual awards meeting on Thursday.
Habitat for Humanity of Smith County has been a part of the Tyler area since 1989 and has built 111 homes for low-income families and completed over 1,000 critical repairs for veterans, seniors, and people with disabilities.
The Habitat ReStore keeps tons of materials out of the landfill and supports the operations of Habitat while offering furniture and housing materials to East Texans at discount prices. Last year, Habitat for Humanity of Smith County received over $1.3 million in local, state and national grants.
"We are humbled and honored to win this award," Jack Wilson, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Smith County, said. "Some of the other small businesses considered were nonprofits, the backbone of this state. We offer services to families who give a helping hand. So continue to support nonprofits because they make a difference in the life of a family every single day."
Wilson explained they do not give houses away, but act as a bank and help families afford homes and home repairs.