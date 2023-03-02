More than 900 athletes will be competing in the 17th Annual Rose City Classic Invitational Gymnastics Meet this weekend at The Oil Palace (10408 State Highway 64, Tyler, 75707).
The meet begins on Friday and continues through Sunday. New this year is an NCAA Meet, "Battle for the Rose", featuring Texas Woman's University against Centenary College of Louisiana. Steelie King, a former Cumberland Academy and Texas East Gymnastics team member, competes for TWU. The NCAA meet is at 7 p.m. Saturday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the collegiate competition.
The Rose City Classic will include sessions throughout each day. All sessions, including the NCAA meet between TWU and Centenary, are open to the public. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at rosecityclassicinvitational.com. Tickets are $25 per day (children and seniors, $15) or a weekend pass for $40 (children and seniors, $25).
The schedule on Friday includes: Session I, All Level 6, 8 a.m.; Session II, Level 7, 10:40 a.m.; Session III, Level 7 & Diamond, 1:30 p.m.; Session IV, Level 8 & Sapphire, 4:20 p.m.; and Session V, 6:30 p.m.
The schedule on Saturday includes: Session VI, Level 9, 8:30 a.m.; Session VII, Level 9 & 10, 10:45 a.m.; and Session VIII, Level 10, 1:30 p.m. The NCAA meet begins at 7 p.m.
The schedule on Sunday includes: Session IX, Bronze and Silver, 8 a.m.; Session X, Level 2, 3 & Silver, 9:20 a.m.; Session XI, Level 4, 5 & Gold, 11 a.m.; Session XII, Gold, 1:30 p.m.; and Session XIII, All Platinum, 4 p.m.
King joined Texas East Gymnastics as a freshman at Cumberland Academy in Tyler. In four years, she moved up the ranks from Level 8 to Level 10 and signed with Texas Woman’s University.
Over the years, the Rose City Classic has hosted both college and Olympic-bound gymnasts.
Coaches and Owners Stacy and Martin Parsley, along with Coaches Alyssa Davis and Marisol Knight and Madison Dunlap, of Texas East Gymnastics (TEG) have worked hard to prepare their teams for this season and are always striving for the best from their athletes.
Visit www.rosecityclassicinvitational.com for the complete schedule of meet events.
The Texas East Gymnastics Booster Club is a non-profit organization formed to assist in minimizing the expenses incurred by the competitive gymnastics team at Texas East Gymnastics. All proceeds from the 2022 Rose City Classic help support the TEG Booster Club.