The son of a longtime Tyler pastor found guilty of theft charges was arrested Monday in connection to the case.
Jerome Anthony Milton, 27, faces two felony counts of credit card abuse against the elderly after he allegedly used an elderly couple's debit cards to make withdrawals without their permission, according to court documents.
Milton is the son Jerome Rocky Milton, who on Thursday pleaded guilty of stealing from the same couple. Jerome Rocky Milton, 66, will serve six months in jail and 10 years probation for using bank transfers and credit cards to steal from the couple as well as stealing from the previous church he led and the East Texas Communities Foundation nonprofit.
The couple were members of Pastor Milton's church congregation and were under his care, due to the man being bedridden and the woman suffering from Alzheimer's. Pastor Milton was the couple's power of attorney and in charge of their finances.
When he pleaded guilty last week, Pastor Milton admitted to using bank transfers and credit/debit cards to steal from the couple. Now his son, Jerome Anthony Milton, is accused of being part of the scheme by withdrawing money from ATM machines with the husband's bank card.
Jerome Anthony Milton was first identified by police as being involved in the case in October 2021 after he was spotted on camera using the couple's bank card.
During the investigation, Pastor Milton confirmed to investigators that the individual seen using an ATM on surveillance footage was his son, according to an arrest affidavit.
"Milton stated that he would send Anthony in sometimes to pull money out of the ATM from the Browns' accounts," the affidavit states.
In June 2021, Jerome Anthony Milton can be seen on surveillance footage making multiple consecutive purchases at a Walmart in Tyler. When an investigator asked Pastor Milton why his son would've been making these transactions, he said he didn't know. In that interview, he did not tell detectives that he had given the card to his son or asked him to make these transactions, according to the affidavit.
Detectives explained to Pastor Milton that his son could be charged with felony theft charges, but he still maintained that he didn't know why his son made the purchases.
Jerome Anthony Milton was booked Monday into the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $125,000 and released the next day. In the January through June term, a Smith County grand jury indicted Jerome Anthony Milton on one of the two theft charges, according to court documents.