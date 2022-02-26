A group gathered in Tyler on Saturday morning to stand together in unity after a Democratic committee member resigned the previous day after drawing criticism for a "racially insensitive" comment.

The Texas Coalition of Black Democrats, based out of Houston, held a press conference in Tyler to condemn a statement made by now-former State Executive Democratic Committee Senate District 1 Committeewoman Nancy Nichols.

Nichols resigned on Friday after a group of Democratic leaders called for her to voluntarily leave her post. The efforts for Nichols to step down followed a statement she made during a virtual Texas County Chairs Association meeting on Feb. 8.

“We had the Trumpers at our Beto event today in Tyler. We had all kinds of quiet security, but basically the event was held on the chocolate side of town ...” Nichols wrote in a chat during the virtual Zoom meeting.

Those in attendance of the “emergency call to action” conference at the Glass Recreation Center included a variety of Democratic Party members who took a stand and emphasized the lack of tolerance toward comments they said were racist.

“For someone to refer to north Tyler as the 'chocolate side of town,' it's not acceptable. We’re sick and tired of accepting the unacceptable. We will not do it anymore, it's time we stop sweeping stuff under the rug and sweeping it out the door. We will not put up with racism,” said Delia Gray, local Black Lives Matter advocate.

The Texas Coalition of Black Democrats stand as a “sword and shield” when it comes to the rights of African Americans inside and outside the Democratic Party.

“We shouldn’t have to deal with racism among our party. When you don’t say anything, it makes you complicit. We’re not complicit to appall or normalize any form of racism," said Dr. Candice Matthews, vice chair of the Texas Coalition of Black Democrats. “What Dr. Nichols did was a miscarriage of leadership, but guess what? We’re not going to stand for that and we’re not going to have it again."

In a statement provided to the Tyler Morning Telegraph on Saturday, Nichols said her "heart is with the party and preserving and promoting" its values, which she believes are "centered around love, compassion, service and inclusivity."

"As a leader in my state and community, I have actively worked to stand firmly in support of our sisters and brothers of color," Nichols said.

Nichols, who said she is a lifelong Democrat, was elected to represent the local senate district in 2020 and has been active in the local community by taking part in and organizing peaceful protests, advocating for voter education and registration, standing against social injustice, supporting Black Lives Matter and other initiatives.

She submitted her resignation just before 2 p.m. Friday after more than half the Democratic county chairs in Senate District 1 signed a petition on Thursday demanding her resignation. Her fellow Senate District 1 Committeeman Ben Dickson also supported the petition. Other party leaders who sought Nichols’ resignation include Texas Democratic Party Chairman Hinojosa and Chairman of the Texas Coalition of Black Democrats Carroll G. Robinson.

"More important than titles and positions is the coming together of people, and with that sincere and heartfelt desire, I am stepping down from my position with the State Democratic Executive Committee," Nichols said.

During Saturday's conference, Tyler natives who were raised in the northside of the city had several things to say in regards to Nichols' comment.

“North Tyler has made me into the woman I am today. I didn’t think that my ancestors who registered in 1867 after being a slave that we were still going to be dealing with racism,” said Kerrigan Sanders, chair member of the Texas Young Democrats Black Caucus.

Hank Gilbert said he was raised in north Tyler and has observed racial injustice. Gilbert said it's hard to believe this is still occurring within the local party.

“I grew up in a highly African American part of this county, back before inauguration of schools. When schools inaugurated, I saw all my friends and the way they were treated, what they were called and what was said and I had grown up my entire life watching this community define itself trying to educate the rest of the populous on who they are, what they are and where they came from,” Gilbert said. “It is still hard for me to believe that we can still have the type of remarks being made particularly from people within our own party toward this community.”

The group wanted to emphasize even though each of them don't share the same skin color as those impacted by the comment, they stand behind the Black community as East Texans.

“It would be naïve of me to not realize that my upbringing experience in the same part of Texas may be different as some of you in this room. I have not been called derogatory names regarding the color of my skin, nor have I been followed in the store or felt the same fear as being pulled over by the police,” Dickson said. “Each of us in regards of race, color, religion or anything else should be treated with respect. We live together, we work together and this is the time we come together as Democrats."

Gilbert added that diversity is what makes the Democratic Party what is is today.

Carroll G. Robinson, chairman of the Texas Coalition of Black Democrats, said even though the press conference occurred because of Nichols' comment, the main mission of the event was to show unity among the Democratic Party in Texas.

“The Texas Democratic Party has to be the cavalry, the buffalo soldiers of this state. We have to win Texas back to save the lives of Texans,” Robinson said. “Today is about the people of Texas and what the people of Texas need is a unified and strong Texas Democratic Party.”

Robinson also emphasized the local party's growth, stating local Democrats "are not defined" by Nichols' comment.

“The best of us know we have to do this together and what we have to do is take this state back to the path it belongs on, where we’ll be making progress for all Texans,” he said. “East Texas is better, bigger, bolder and braver and more united than it's ever been.”