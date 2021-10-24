Approximately 600 people filled the halls of Tyler ISD’s Griffin Elementary on Thursday night. Staff and families of students came together for a continuous celebration for Hispanic heritage, a population that makes up a big portion of the school district.
The campus celebration extended to the auditorium hallways, allowing guests to experience activities from a variety of Hispanic countries such as Spain, Mexico, Puerto Rico, El Salvador and Guatemala.
With the amount of attendees, Dean of Students Wesley Sanchez, considered the event a huge success.
“We are proud of our Bulldogs and their teachers for all their hard work and dedication toward making this an unforgettable night,” Sanchez said.
The event consisted of festive decorations all around the campus and students dressed up in festive attire used for special performances to Spanish songs “Mi Cuerpo,” “De Colores,” “El Floron,” and “Uno, Dos, Tres.”
Families also enjoyed food from Latin-American food trucks, student artwork and a performance from the Caldwell Arts Academy mariachi group.
Sanchez considered the event as a memorable night to the Tyler community.
“I would like to thank the Griffin staff and students who poured in their time and passion for making this event happen,” he said. “We are also thankful to our families and sister schools who contributed to the celebration. It was a memorable night that was a testament to our families and community.”