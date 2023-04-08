On Tuesday, April 11, Grassroots America’s Liberty Education & Action Meeting brings focus to various controversial school curricula being debated across the nation and in the Texas Legislature. Under the banners of social emotional learning, “diversity, equity, and inclusion,” and critical race theory, many parents are concerned about the departure away from core academics toward highly politicized and sexualized classroom topics.
The evening’s speaker is Cindi Castilla on how ‘woke’ education will destroy freedom.
Castilla, President of Texas Eagle Forum, mission is “to educate, motivate, and activate conservative and pro-family men and women in the process of self-government and public policy-making so that America will continue to be a land of opportunity and liberty.”
Grassroots America’s Executive Director JoAnn Fleming will also update on other key legislative priorities. The Texas Legislative session ends May 29.
A buffet dinner will be served. Fellowship will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:25 p.m. with the program from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5701 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler. There is a $12 fee for dinner.
There is no fee needed to attend, and registration and membership are not required. The group encourages dining to help support local business and jobs.