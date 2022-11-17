Seniors living at The Hamptons of Tyler lit up with big smiles on their faces Thursday as first grade Grace Community School students delivered a special Thanksgiving program.
Singing songs and performing poems, the first grade class left the seniors with memories from an unforgettable evening.
Marian Starks, resident at The Hamptons of Tyler, said the performance made her feel like a grandmother and she was happy to receive a visit from the students.
“I wish mine (grandchildren) were here but they’re not. It’s nice to have somebody else’s grandchildren come and give me Thanksgiving cheer,” she said. “I loved all the performances, but having them close to me was really sweet. There must have been 15 or 20 that came to me and hugged me.”
Morgan, first grade teacher at Grace Community School, said this is the second time the campus comes to perform for Thanksgiving, and it’s an event that helps students build community relationships.
“We tried making it a community-building thing with our first graders and teaching them how to reach out to our community to bless others,” she said.
Besides the performances, students brought hand-written letters and Thanksgiving drawings for residents that left the seniors in awe and excited to add a new decoration to the walls of their rooms.
Morgan said students look forward to the event and know the importance of spreading love to others.
“They actually love being here and they’re anxious to come back. After being here, they realize what they’re doing is important for other people,” she said.