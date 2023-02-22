Grace Community is headed back to the TAPPS Girls Basketball State Tournament.
Just five years after winning a state championship, the Lady Cougars will send a different group to Waco.
“I’m so excited,” junior Olivia Clark said. “I think we’ve worked hard to get to this place. And it’s our first time going to state in a long time, so it’s really exciting.”
Clark was in the sixth grade the last time Grace made it to the state tournament.
Now, she’s one of 12 players who have helped the Lady Cougars return to the final four.
“All of the girls have put in so much work,” junior Kalynn Giffin said. “And we’ve grown so close together. And we all just trust each other and want it for everyone. We’ve grown very close outside of the sport, also. We’ve just formed a bond, a family.”
The Lady Cougars (30-10) will take on Argyle Liberty Christian (29-6) in the TAPPS Class 5A semifinals at 4 p.m. Thursday at Waco University High School. The other semifinal between San Antonio St. Mary’s Hall and Houston Second Baptist will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday.
In the final TAPPS 5A rankings by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Poll on Feb. 6, Liberty Christian was No. 1, Second Baptist 3, St. Mary’s Hall 4 and Grace 9.
Liberty Christian has reeled off 11 straight wins, including a 42-38 victory in its last playoff game over No. 2 Grapevine Faith Christian, which won Grace’s district.
“They’ve been ranked No. 1 all year,” Grace head coach Devan Loftis said. “They have a great program. They moved down from 6A this year, and they’ve been very competitive at the 6A level. They have a great system and have been consistent for years. Those kids know how to play from the time they’re little.
“They’re just so disciplined. They’ve got a couple of dynamic guards that really shoot well. But I’m just impressed with which they run their system, on both ends of the floor. We’re going to have to be physical and be tough. We’re going to have to rebound, take care of the basketball and hit shots. We are looking forward to the matchup.”
Grace has won four straight games. The Lady Cougars opened the playoffs with a 70-27 win over Fort Worth All Saints and then followed with a 39-37 victory against Austin St. Michael’s.
“In the first game, we jumped out with a lot of defensive intensity and had our best shooting night of the year, by far,” Loftis said. “In that game, we kind of rolled with a great combination of defense and offense. The second night in the regional against St. Michael’s, it was kind of the opposite. We had a hard time scoring. But the kids gutted it out, gave up a lead and came back and got it. They showed a lot of perseverance.”
Grace averages 54 points per game and has six games scoring at least 70 points. But it’s the defense that Loftis said has helped this team reach its potential.
“I think the biggest growth has been just watching them buy into defense,” Loftis said. “We had a lot of offensive success early on, but just being able to grind out wins and being able to compete hard has been the biggest growth we’ve seen.
“We’ve had good scorers. We have had kids that can shoot the ball well. Abigail Roach, our senior point guard, has done a great job of seeing the floor and pushing the ball up. And we’ve got two younger players that can score, Paige Gilmore, a freshman, and Brenna Hill, a sophomore, both averaging 12 or 13 points per game.”
The Lady Cougars know they’ll need to execute on both ends of the floor on Thursday.
“I think if we just play like we’ve been playing and we give our full effort then we’ll be able to win,” Clark said.
“We’re just going to trust each other and go out and play our hearts out for each other,” Giffin said.
Team members for Grace are sophomore guard Brenna Hill, junior guard Kalynn Giffin, junior guard Olivia Clark, sophomore guard Lucy Loftis, freshman post Paige Gilmore, senior guard Abigail Roach, senior forward Ashley Brown, junior post Harper Auringer, sophomore guard Macie Mathis, senior forward Reece Porter, junior forward Kate Glenney and junior post Libby Prosperi. Coaches are Devan Loftis, Kaylee Loftis and Brittany Brunson. Sarah Bazzell is the manager, and McKenna Lucas is the trainer.