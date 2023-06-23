PORTER — As a native Texan, I was embarrassed to be ignorant of the beauty of the San Jacinto River Basin.
One of 13 Texas river basins that drain to the Gulf of Mexico, the San Jacinto River Basin is the shortest but spectacular with towering pines, assorted hardwoods, meandering tributaries and small ponds. It is the perfect canvas for a new golf course just 30 miles or so to the northeast of downtown Houston.
After a recent round at Highland Pines Golf Club, consider me duly enlightened as to the beauty of this region often overlooked as a nature travel destination.
Highland Pines is an ultra-modern layout with the latest strains of Zoysia grass covering the fairways and greens. Those grasses were developed just down the road at Texas A&M University.
The course is part of a large-scale residential development spearheaded by Fred Caldwell, a former Aggie football player in the Jackie Sherrill and Gary Kubiak era during the 1980s who is now a premier real estate developer.
On this windy and cool late April afternoon, I was playing with golf-writer colleague Art Stricklin. We played “member tees” at about 6,100 yards. The championship tees are about 7,300 yards and three other sets of tees are available to accommodate a variety of golfing abilities.
The “wow factor” of this first new course in greater Houston in almost 20 years begins on the first tee. Driving from a bluff near the soon to be constructed clubhouse, the first hole is an inviting par 4, straight away, with a lake all along the right side and a generously wide fairway providing plenty of room to the left. The first is rather wide open but soon the golfer enters forest land that is soothing to the soul.
A short par 4 bending slightly to the left begins the forest trek with another wide fairway framed on both sides by the giant pines. A pond protects the front and left of the green. This hole has a tunnel effect and like most of the other holes on the course, offers no sight of another hole adjacent to it. This greatly adds to the beauty of the course and the enjoyment of the round.
The third hole bends back to the right and has a second shot that requires a significantly uphill shot to a green atop the hill. The green is massive like most of the others but putts so true it is scary for those of us familiar with “grainy” Bermuda strains of grass commonly played in East Texas.
A natural flow to the holes becomes obvious with the par 3 fourth hole coming back downhill with a large and inviting green receptive to shots hit with less lofted clubs, in my case a well struck 3-hybrid from about 200 yards. The progression of holes beginning at the short par 4 fifth scales back up the hill and then a long and straight par 5 sixth that runs parallel to the Toll Road 99 leading out to the course. The sixth is a long and fair hole and only a brief distraction from the solitude found elsewhere on the course.
Holes 7, 8 and 9 offer variety before making the turn at the clubhouse. The seventh is a short but tight par 4 with water to the right and a dropoff of the fairway on the left. The eighth is a scenic par 3 over water with a large and inviting green as your target. The ninth is a par 5 that is not too long but has a green protected in front and to the left by a large pond. The ninth, like most holes at Highland Pines, offers a safe route or a risk/reward bold play over the water. To the right of the green is a wide swath of fairway from which to play a short third shot into the green.
The ninth green is at the low point of the property adjacent to the practice range so a ride up the hill to the clubhouse area offers a chance for reflection and perhaps some refreshments before venturing out for the second nine holes.
Another tee shot from elevation down to the fairway begins the back nine at the 10th with water to the right and trees left. From the fairway, an approach over water to another large and deep green requires distance control as putts as long as 70 or 80 feet are possible. The 11th is a challenging par 4 that goes back uphill with a dogleg to the right. The 11th green is closely guarded by a massive bunker in front of it making the approach shot difficult.
The natural flow of the holes continues with the par 3 twelfth followed by par 4s at the 13th and 14th. A first view of fairway homes is revealed at the 13th and they come into play on a pushed or sliced tee shot as I discovered much to my chagrin.
Those houses seem too close to the fairway on the 13th and that may be the only flaw in the layout of the course. With a pond guarding the left side of the fairway and the entrance to the green, a prudent play is down the right side and any push or block or slice may find the out of bounds and one of the small and tidy yards adjoining the homes.
Moving on to the par 5 15th hole, the golfer encounters a dual fairway and much deliberation as to how to play the hole. The shorter route seems to be the right side fairway but that brings water into play on the right while the left side fairway seems to be a longer but safer route. Too much deliberation might cause a bad shot into the trees between the two fairways as was the case for me this day. The 15rh is another beautiful hole and thought provoking.
The final stretch of three holes include a relatively short par 4 that bends appreciably to the left followed by another eye-candy par 3 over water and a final par 5 back to the clubhouse with a distinct birdie opportunity to close out the round. I botched the 16th with a sculled wedge shot from only 75 yards but recovered with a steady par on the 17th and was happy to find a 471-yard par 5 with wind at my back for the finale.
For a “slightly older” golfer to hit a good drive, followed by a solid 8-iron and a careful two putt for birdie is a wonderful way to finish the round. It felt like golf in heaven and come to think of it, golf in the San Jacinto River Basin is a little slice of paradise.
Rates for the upscale daily fee course are $125 on weekends and $100 during the week.