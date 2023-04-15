Flowering and non-flowering plants, succulents, ceramics and more embellished the front yard of Goodman-LeGrand Museum for the first of its two-day Rose City Artisan and Flower Market on Friday.
"It's all things gardening for garden lovers," said Debbie Isham, special events and Goodman Museum supervisor.
The museum at 624 N. Broadway has held this fundraising event for 15 years. They welcome vendors selling plants, trees, farmers market products and creative arts and crafts for plant and garden enthusiasts.
People can find unique plant species or one-of-a-kind hand-thrown piece of pottery.
The market allows community members to utilize their green thumb, learn gardening tips from the Smith County Master Gardeners and meet like-minded people, Isham said.
"No one of us has it all together. Altogether, we have it all," said Cheryl Chester, Smith County Master Gardener. "Beyond race, creed and color, when you say garden, we all make that connection – we are one."
The Central East Texas Orchid Society (CETOS) booth provides a chance to promote love for orchids, offer advice to orchid parents and sell rare orchid species, member Erica Dunn said.
The society is growing its membership and hopes its participation can attract members. Dunn became a member after discovering CETOS at the Artisan and Flower Market about five years ago.
Alba resident Cindy "The Potter" Fuqua makes and sells pottery. Her booth features horsehair and feather pots, chopstick bowls, butter keepers, wine coolers, plant hangers, bird feeders, baths and more. Every piece is hand thrown and signed by Fuqua.
Fuqua has attended the market for about 14 years and always looks forward to it.
"The setting and then the people that come here are really pleasant. They're out for a nice day. They're looking for plants. Everybody's happy," she said.
People often believe gardening means they have an entire garden, but it can begin with one plant, Master Gardener Cynthia Segal said. Plants are living things people can watch grow to bring themselves peace.
"I have a son who has schizophrenia, and when he became ill, it was devastating. I got out there, and I dug," Chester said. "Our children need to grow up in the garden…children need to know how to dig in the dirt."
People often send flowers when a loved one has died. Chester's goal with her garden is to bless and give flowers they can smell, see and enjoy now.
"It's healing," Chester added. "It's a bit of heaven before you get to the real heaven."
Interested people can attend Day 2 on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 15.