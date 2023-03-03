It is that time of the year. You know, the one where the guns slowly find their way back into storage until the fall.
For now hunters in Texas have only the ever-lasting wild pig season, the upcoming spring turkey and squirrel seasons, and of course plinking season whether it is at paper targets, clay targets or a can set up at 25 or so paces.
Off-season shooting is not as popular as it once was. That said, place like 5H Shooting Sports in Frankston, with its 1,000-yard range rifle range, and Buffalo Creek Trap Club near Ben Wheeler can make punching paper year-round a fun thing. With improved ammo, more accurate rifles and good optics, distance shooting is becoming more popular each year with competition shooters as well as hunters who no longer consider 400 yards to be a long shot.
Those two, along with Rose City Flying Clays, Prairie Creek Sporting Clays and others means shotgunners do not need to sit idle half the year either.
There are also multiple options for pistol shooters, both inside and out, to enjoy a day at the range as well.
However, for most hunters the shooting ended with the last season and the guns are out of sight, out of mind. But before closing the door on them there are a few things that need to be done so a rifle or shotgun comes out ready to go in about seven months.
It starts with getting any repairs done now. Too often hunters have problems with a gun during the season, and then put it up without addressing the issue until ready to use them again. By then they have forgotten what the problem was, or they forget about it being broken completely until they pull it out to go and it is too late.
Waiting until next season puts you at risk of finding a repair shop backlogged with other guns, or as has become the case, unable to quickly get the needed replacement piece. Getting it in the shop now means it is fresh and ready for the first hunt.
Then there comes the actual storing itself. Gun safes have become the most accepted method of storing a gun, but there are still plenty lining a closet or laying under a bed. No matter which method you use if it is not done properly the gun is susceptible to rusting.
The first rule for storing a gun is always going to be to make sure it is unloaded and kept in a secure spot. That is especially the case in homes where young, curious hands can find a trigger, but also for any who just accidently grab the wrong part of the gun.
The easiest rule for any type of gun storage is to not store it in a case. In fact even when going on a hunt it is best to get it out of the case and wiped down as soon as possible either during or after the hunt.
A lot of gun cases have fabric liners and whether the gun is put up damp or it is stored in a humid location those liners will trap moisture and accelerate the rusting or pitting process.
If you do not want to leave a gun bare, there are silicon impregnated gun socks that can be used and add protection from moisture.
After that begins the more technical stuff like making sure a gun is dry and clean before storing. Many of the components of ammunition as well as natural conditions can lead to damage during storage.
The key is leaving them with a light coating of protective lubricant inside and out with the proper gun oil. That is not WD-40, which has its place in a lot of things, but gun cleaning is not one of them.
Also, a little oil goes a long way when cleaning a gun especially if it is a shotgun. Often hunters that have trouble with auto-loaders ejecting shells properly find the problem is too much oil, eventually mixing with dirt, causes the action jam.
While many guns today have synthetic stocks, hunters who still have wood need to also remember to add a little wax to them to keep them from drying and cracking. Also, to protect those stocks and prevent scaring barrels, space guns out so they do not bump each other.
If you are new to using a gun safe remember they need a humidifier and monitor. The industry standard is that the air should be at 50% humidity or drier year-round. Even then an occasional inspection is a good idea to catch any issues as quickly as possible
Two other tips, write down the combination to the safe in a couple of places. There have been instances where guns owners either forgot the combo or passed away without leaving it making access a pain.
Finally, inventory your guns. Make a list of them including brand, model number and serial number. Taking a picture of the guns to store with the information is not a bad idea. Again store it where you can find it just in case an emergency ever occurs and you need it.