A recent Tweet by U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, revealed the representative was in Philadelphia on Friday afternoon as ballots are being counted for the presidential election.
In Pennsylvania, former Vice President Joe Biden currently holds a slim lead that would, if maintained, put Biden over the 270 threshold needed to become president elect.
Gohmert, in his Tweet, said "voter fraud is rampant" there, and he wonders where the Justice Department is.
Gohmert, who was re-elected to serve an eighth term in Congress on Tuesday, has long been a strong supporter of President Trump.
He voted against a resolution on Sept. 29 that would "reaffirm the commitment to the orderly and peaceful transfer of power" if Trump lost.
Gohmert was one of five to vote against the resolution in a 397-5 vote.