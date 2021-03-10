The Smith County Republican Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Potpourri House, 3320 Troup Highway.
Jill Glover, the State Republican Executive Committeewoman for Senate District 12 and chair of the SREC Legislative Priorities Committee will be the speaker. She is particularly interested in the protection of religious liberties, the rights of children, and preserving Republican principles.
Glover will share ideas on how members can be engaged and activated to have an impact on the 87th Texas Legislative Session.