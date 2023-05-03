In an effort to give back to the community, graduating seniors from Bullard High School teamed up to help out local senior citizens by taking care of yard work and minor projects through the annual Seniors Serving Seniors initiative.
“Seniors Serving Seniors is one of our favorite traditions at BHS,” BHS Associate Principal Chris Pawlak said. “Our seniors enjoy getting out into the community and meeting the needs of our local senior citizens.”
The tradition was established in 2019 as a way for graduating seniors to give back by helping their senior neighbors.
“Today is a day where the seniors of high school help other seniors, not in high school, with some yard work and just around the house to make it look nice,” senior Eden Cowart said.
Around 190 seniors were bused into the community to help 17 local senior citizens with yard work and minor repair projects. The teens did some mowing, trimming trees/shrubs, exterior painting, pulling weeds, cleaning gutters and more.
“It’s been such a great day and we did a great job cleaning up the yard,” Cowart said. “I’m excited that we’re doing this.”
Many of the tools and equipment were donated for use by members of the community as well as teachers.
“It takes teamwork and work ethic and be willing to do everything you’re told to do,” Cowart said. “If someone needs help picking up leaves or tree branches, we make sure we help them out.”
One of the homeowners, Walter Brown, also known as “Papa Lamar," was very appreciative of the generosity the students took by using their time to help the community.
“They’re great, all-American teenagers,” Brown said. “There are some teenagers that will just stand back and wait for someone else to do it but these teens have been amazing. Fine group of kids.”
Brown said he was unaware of such an endeavor until he received a visit from the associate principal.
“It’s a good program that the school does … I was happy to be a part of it because it’s a good program,” he said. “It has been great. The kids have done a magnificent job … it has been an amazing day.”
On the list of projects needed done, Brown was all too happy seeing the kids take care of his flower beds.
“Now I don’t have to do it,” he said.
With STAAR testing out of the way and graduation approaching, the seniors are looking forward to winding down the rest of the semester.
“It’s a lot of fun to skip school for a bit and be able to help out the community,” senior Karleigh Hagen said.
Hagen enjoyed being around friends outside of the classroom, even if it was a little distracting at times.
“But we made sure to stay focused and get the job done,” she said.
The delegation of tasks was divided up by the teachers, having boys take care of the bigger projects and the girls doing cleaning up, but the efforts were done through collaboration.
“We’re worked really well together,” Hagen said. “If someone else needed help, we would go and help them. We got a lot done.”