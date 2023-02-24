Lady Raiders

The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders captured third place in the Waco ISD Spring Invitational held Feb. 17-18 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Club in Waco. Team members include, from left, Coach John Taylor, Ella Harbold, Isabella Miller, KyAmbria Acy, Emily Machin and Sheridan Dodd.

 Tyler ISD Athletics

The Tyler Legacy Lady Raider golfers started their spring season on good note by capturing third place in the Waco ISD Spring Invitational Golf Tournament that was held on Feb. 17-18 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Club.

The Lady Raiders, coached by John Taylor, carded a two-round score of 754 to take the bronze.

Allen won the title with a 681, followed by Posper at 688.

Following the Lady Raiders in fourth was Waco Midway (754) with Abilene Wylie in fifth (793).

Tyler Legacy's Emily Machin, a freshman, tied for ninth with a 179. She tied with Allen's Diya Reddy. 

Machin had rounds of 87 and 92.

Other Lady Raiders include KyAmbria Acy (16, 96-91—187), Isabella Miller (T17, 101-87—188), Sheridan Dodd (T27, 99-102—201) and Ella Harbold (108-101—209).

Allen's Abigail Inocian won medalist honors with a 162 (83-79), followed by Prosper's Sydney Kincade (80-86—166) and Allen's Dorothy Chen (91-78—169).

 
 

