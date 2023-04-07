The Jacksonville Maidens and the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs saw their soccer seasons come to an end on a cold, rainy and windy Friday in the Class 4A Region II soccer tournament at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Thus, District 11-4A opponents, Celina and Anna, will meet for a third time on Saturday.
This time more than the district title is on the line as the two girls soccer squads play for a state tournament berth.
Celina (26-0) will face Anna (17-9-1) in the Class 4A Region II championship at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Anna scored a 4-2 win over Kilgore in the second semifinal on Friday.
Celina won the first game 5-0 over Jacksonville.
Celina was the District 11-4A champion with a 10-0 mark, including 4-0 and 2-0 victories over the Lady Coyotes, who finished 8-2 in league play.
Anna 4, Kilgore 2
Anna took a 3-0 halftime lead with Ella Anderson scoring a quick hat trick — goals at 30:29, 25:38 and 19:52.
Kilgore had two good shots in the latter portion of the first half, but a free kick from Reese Burgess (7:32) and a header by Phenix Rivers (6:53) were off the mark.
In the second half, Anna went ahead 4-0 as Sadie Blake scored off an assist from Anderson.
Kilgore got on the board 17:02 of the second as Reese Burgess fired a shot into the net from about 30 yards out. That brought the Lady Bulldogs within 4-1.
After another standout save by Lady Bulldogs goalkeeper Esperanza Garcia, Kilgore worked the ball downfield and Rivers finished off the fast-break with a goal at 11:48. That brought KHS within 4-2.
Celina 5, Jacksonville 0
Jacksonville’s standout season can to an end against a very good Celina squad, 5-0.
The Maidens, the District 15-4A champions under Coach Colten McCown, concluded their year at 25-2-1. The Lady Bobcats stay unbeaten at 26-0.
Despite falling behind 4-0 at halftime, Jacksonville showed their grit and determination, playing the second half tight.
Celina scored early as Grace Pritchard found the net at 38:28 of the first half.
After a second goal was negated by an offsides, the Lady Bobcats’ Mia Norman launched a high, arching shot that eluded the Jville goalkeeper. That made the score 2-0 at 7:00.
At 3:33, Lexi Tuite converted a penalty kick for a 3-0 lead.
Before the clock ran out, Celina made it 4-0 as Brielle Buchanan scored with one second remaining.
In the second half, Jacksonville had three good chances, including two back-to-back shots from Clara Guillen. That was followed by a just-miss from Evelyn Lara.
Celina goalkeeper Kaitlyn Gustafson, who has a verbal to SFA, made several outstanding stops.
The Lady Bobcats made it 5-0 when Tuite scored again at 24:41.
Jacksonville’s Victoria Villanueva made a nice shot, that just missed as well.