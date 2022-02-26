East Texas girls basketball teams stepped up on Saturday, capturing four regional championships and with it berths in the UIL State Basketball Tournament.
Brownsboro, Winnsboro, Martin's Mill and Neches are heading to San Antonio next week as Final Four teams and seeking state titles.
Brownsboro won Class 4A Region II and will play at the Alamodome at either 1:30 or 3 p.m. Friday. The Bearettes defeated Dallas Lincoln, 45-39, on Saturday at The Field House on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce. Other teams in the 4A tourney include Argyle (Region I), Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson (Region III) and Fredericksburg (Region XIV).
If Brownsboro wins on Friday, the Bearettes would play in the state championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday. This is the Henderson County school's seventh state tournament appearance, most recently in 2006. The Bearettes are seeking their first state title.
Winnsboro captured Class 3A Region II with a 63-55 win over fellow East Texas school Edgewood at Prosper High School.
The Lady Raiders will be appearing in their 14th state tournament, the first since just two years ago in 2020. Winnsboro has won three state championships.
Winnsboro will play at 3 p.m. Thursday in a semifinal against Bishop (Region IV).The other semifinal has Idalou (Region I) vs. Fairfield (Region III) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
The state championship is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday.
Martin's Mill knows all about state tournaments. The Lady Mustangs are making back-to-back appearances after a 64-51 win over Douglass in the Class 2A Region III final at Athens High School.
Martin’s Mill has appeared in six of the last seven and in 14 of the last 16 state tournaments to become a state Final Four staple.
The Lady Mustangs have won state titles in 2006 (1A Division I), 2008 (1A Division I), 2013 (2A), 2014 (2A), 2018 (2A) and 2019 (2A). They finished runner-up last year.
Martin's Mill is scheduled to meet Stamford (Region II) at 10 a.m. Friday, while Gruver (Region I) will take on San Saba (Region IV) in the other semifinal at 8:30 a.m. Friday.
The 2A state championship game is slated for 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Neches will be making back-to-back state trips and 10th overall. The Lady Tigers defeated Fayetteville 65-34 to win the Class 1A Region IV crown held at Del Valle High School near Austin.
The Lady Tigers have won five state championships.
Neches will play at either 8:30 or 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Other regional winners are Sands (Region I), Robert Lee (Region II) and Huckabay (Region III).
The Class 1A state championship game is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Saturday.