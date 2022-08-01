Greater East Texas Community Action Program recently announced funding is available for potential students who wish to be trained, retrained or earn degrees.
Funding and assistance for education and training can be challenging. Support services for those attending classes are often needed as well.
As the fall school year approaches many may be considering education plans.
According to Teresa Land, Division Director, “many people are rethinking their career choices. The economy has definitely changed with COVID. Short term training classes, certificate classes or a college degree may be a goal for those wishing to have more stability or a better paying job. Funding and support are now available for those who seek to improve their situation.”
The RISE Case Management Program provides assistance with expenses related to training or education. Support services for rent, utilities, and other needs may be available. Eligibility is based on household income and circumstances. GETCAP is partnering with local community colleges and universities as well as other training entities to encourage students to seek education. Short term certificate programs are included in this effort as well as degree programs.
The application can be found at www.get-cap.org. For more information email Shawna Jordan at sjordan@get-cap.org or call 936-615-0522.
Karen Swenson, Executive Director said, “This is the best opportunity we have seen in years for comprehensive support to help individuals complete training and degrees. This funding likely will not continue. We really hope many in rural east Texas take advantage of this opportunity. The application process does take some time but can truly be life-changing.”
For more information about all GETCAP assistance programs visit the website: www.get-cap.org.
GETCAP programs are available to all regardless of race, sex, color or national origin.