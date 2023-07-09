Family, friends and local art enthusiasts gathered at Gallery Main Street on Friday for the featured artist reception to view a collection and honor its creator Avery Teeter.
"Avery Teeter is one of our featured artists, one of the three we do each year," said Amber Varona, City of Tyler Main Street Director. "We have all of her pieces, and they'll be up for about eight weeks, and then [people will] have an opportunity to purchase them."
Art transforms a space, engages people and starts conversations, Varona said.
Gallery Main Street creates space for featured artists to enter a complete collection that tells their story and highlights their capacity, variety and depth of talent. Retail customers, business professionals and more can view the collection in the Plaza Tower atrium, which exposes it to new audiences daily.
Being in the atrium has increased the flexibility and visibility of these artists. Even when the officers are closed, the gallery is open for people to view.
"We work hard to be kind of a stepping stone for some artists that are just getting out or are professional," Varona said.
Teeter said this is one of the first times she has shared her art with the public.
"I've been pretty kind of shy about showing my work in the past," she said. "I got a spark of motivation, and knowing how Tyler is as a community and how they support when they can, gave me the confidence to come out here and show what I've done."
Art is a research and investigation into topics, she said.
"If I have an idea or a question about something, I use painting as a tool to try and answer that, and I may never get the answer; I may strive for an answer that's never found. But being that I've been able to get involved in the local art community has been rewarding," Teeter said.
In her artist statement, Teeter said these collections exist within known and unknown spaces, including familiar and unfamiliar objects.
Each piece was curated in her home as the subject matter but did not aim to be a story of self, but rather the abundance of a part contributing to a whole. The collection includes mundane objects such as deer antlers and skulls, magazine clippings, clothing and furniture arranged to "engage the rectangle."
Viewers are met with an abstract force that reveals objects through a thorough examination. Teeter approaches traditional, technical still-life painting with contemporary abstract mark-making and composition.
"One of our goals is to showcase that we have so many talented artists right here in Tyler and East Texas," Varona said. "When you think of art, you can think of Tyler, not just Dallas or Austin."