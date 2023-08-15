A fundraiser for the Jeremy Cotham Sports Journalism Memorial Scholarship Fund is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 17 at Jersey Mike’s in East Texas.
A portion (10%) of purchases go to Jeremy’s scholarship fund.
Jersey Mike’s stores taking part are located at 4754 S. Broadway (903-561-4955) and 1690 S. Beckham Ave. (903-747-3437) in Tyler and 3312 N. Fourth Street (903-663-3362) in Longview.
KTBB Sports Director Bill Coates will host his SportsTalk show (The Team 92.1-FM) from 4-6 p.m. at the Longview location.
Also at the Longview location sports memorabilia will be sold from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Some of the items include: sports shirts (Longview Lobos, Texas Rangers, Texas Longhorns, Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Cowboys, and Globe Life Field); sports jerseys (Dirk Nowitzki No. 41, Texas Longhorns No. 4, Dallas Stars No. 9, Dallas Cowboys No. 8, Dallas Cowboys sports jacket, DAllas Mavericks and Texas Longhorns sweat pants); MLB autographed jerseys (Chris Davis signed Baltimore Orioles away and home, Chris Davis signed Texas Rangers framed jersey, Hank Blalock signed All-Star Game jersey); MLB bobbleheads (C.J. Wilson, Buck Showalter, Yu Darvish, Hank Blalock, 2010 World Series, Adrian Beltre, Shin-Soo Cho, Isaiah Kinder-Falefa, Michael Young and Marcus Semien); gift cards (Casa Flora, Ace Hardware, Wood Hollow Golf Course, and Alpine Target Golf Center); a Texas Rangers' Goodie bag from KTBB; an autographed Longview Lobos football (signed by the 2023-24 seniors); an autographed Dallas Cowboys football (signed by Jay Novaceck); NFL autographed Dallas Cowboys helmet (signed by Charles Haley, Darryl Johnston, Hershel Walker, Tony Dorsett, Troy Aikman and Randy White); NFL autographed photos and playing cards by Jebb Blount (Oakland Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers); NFL Pro-Set (1991 Trading cards set); Dallas Mavericks (NBA woven Jacquard throw blanket); Josh Hamilton framed photo (game action); Babe Ruth Red Rock Cola tin sign; 1990 Dondruss Baseball Cards (unopened full set); and kid’s “Pro Louisville Slugger” Texas Rangers bat.
Jeremy was a graduate of Longview High School, Kilgore College and UT Tyler. He was an intern and correspondent for the Tyler Morning Telegraph. He died in 2015 at the age of 28 after a six-year battle with leukemia.