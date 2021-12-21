A Tyler Legacy High School student has taken her talents all the way from East Texas to Washington D.C.
Kiymiya Lamea's artwork, titled "A Heart of Gold," was recently awarded first place at the 2022 National Congressional Art Competition. Lamea's piece will be displayed at the United States Capitol in the Cannon Tunnel where millions of tourists will view her work.
This year's event was hosted earlier this month at Stephen F. Austin State University Cole Art Center in Nacogdoches. SFA art professors judged the numerous art pieces created by high school students in the First Congressional District who entered the contest.
Lamea was notified of her first-place award after U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tyler) made an announcement. After hearing she won, Lamea took some time to soak up the news of the achievement.
“It took me the rest of the day to actually process that it's going to be in the Capitol, I just couldn’t believe it," Lamea said. "From Tyler, Texas, it's going to be all the way over there."
Lamea said she is humbled by the potential impact her art could make as it is displayed at the Capitol for countless people to see.
“I was thinking about it, like there's going to be people that I won’t even know existed in my life that's going to see my piece. I am hoping that it will least influence or touch one of them and they’ll be able to see it and be like 'wow' and take away a great meaning from it,” Lamea said.
Lamea’s work will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for a year along with the other winning art from congressional districts across the country.
For Lamea, art is a creative outlet that has helped with stress and anxiety and also serves as a form of expressing herself, she said.
“Art to me is an escape from reality and it's a way to express what I am truly feeling and know there’s not going to be judgment for it because to each their own. Art is individualized and every person sees art differently and this is just the way I see it,” Lamea said. “So I know no matter if people think this is good or bad, it's mine. It just means a lot that I have the freedom to do whatever I want with it.”
Lamea said "A Heart of Gold," which she worked on for about a month, has a deeper meaning than what may meet the eye.
“I wanted to do something super personal where my audience and those viewing it could kind of relate to it. I decided to do an internal battle with the heart,” she said.
The piece is just not a regular heart; it contains layers and is surrounded with black and gold.
“In the center you have your heart and I wanted to surround it with concepts of good and bad that every person faces. The gold represents good and the black represents bad. Around the heart I did black and gold to represent that there's always a struggle that each person faces with that,” she said. “There's darker and lighter backgrounds on the very back and that’s the good stages of life, the medium stages of life and the black is the bad stages. You can always find the good, the bad and the mix of it in all those stages.”
Melinda Tefteller, Tyler Legacy High School Head Art History Instructor, said she is incredibly proud of Lamea.
“I am so proud of her and thankful that she can add this well-deserved, first place win in this prestigious art competition to her list of accomplishments," Tefteller said.
Tefteller said this year is the first time in her 14 years of teaching to have a student earn first place.
“I always try to enter kids in this competition but she’s the first one to win it and make it all the way. We can do two students per school, we’ve had a second place and a third place. But this one is so big because all of the tourists and Congress will see it,” Tefteller said.
Tefteller has been Lamea’s art instructor for all four years of her high school career. Lamea considers the teacher her “school mom” and said she owes her growth to Tefteller.
“When I started art in sixth-grade, I kind of just doodled and drew but once I got into high school, if it wasn’t for Mrs. Tefteller seeing the potential I had and really pushing me and just teaching me to take the talents I have and really putting them to work, I wouldn't be where I am today. I owe it all to her,” Lamea said.
Chapel Hill ISD and Winona ISD were also represented in the congressional art competition.
Chapel Hill High School student and second-place winner Phuong Ngoc Nguyen's art will be displayed in the Texas First Congressional District office in Washington, D.C. Winona's Raychell Rogers earned third place and her art will be displayed in the Texas First Congressional Office in Tyler.