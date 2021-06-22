Tyler Legacy running back Bryson Donnell will remain a Red Raider at the collegiate level.
On Tuesday afternoon, Donnell announced his commitment on Twitter to play football at Texas Tech University.
BLESSED🙏🏽#WRECKEM #COMMITTED #AGTG #TexasTech 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/Xjmb8NZ6Wi— 𝐵𝓇𝓎𝓈𝑜𝓃 𝒟𝑜𝓃𝓃𝑒𝓁𝓁 (@ix_b22) June 22, 2021
“It felt like home,” Donnell said. “I was comfortable with the coaching staff and comfortable with the players when I talked to them. As far as academics, I can go ahead and pursue what I want to major in. I talked to the advisors, and they were nice. I felt comfortable.”
Donnell said he plans on majoring in either kinesiology or construction management.
Along with the Red Raiders, Donnell’s offer list includes Colorado, Arkansas, Colorado State, Houston, Kansas, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Nevada, New Mexico, Purdue, San Diego State, Texas State, Tulsa, UTSA, Western Kentucky, Princeton and Stephen F. Austin.
Donnell visited Texas Tech on June 5.
“It was pretty nice,” Donnell told the Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 7. “The people down there were pretty friendly. It was a pretty good experience.”
After receiving a Purdue offer on June 13, he visited Colorado on June 14.
Now, with his commitment under his belt, Donnell can focus on one final run with his high school team.
“It feels like a stress reliever,” Donnell said. “I am very excited. It was a fun process. But talking to my family, I felt like this was the right decision. My teammates and coaches were very supportive through it all.”
Donnell had 165 carries for 1,159 yards with a long of 87 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2020. He caught 13 passes for 92 yards with a long of 25 yards and a touchdown. Donnell had 15 kickoff returns for 266 yards.
Donnell is rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports. He is ranked as the No. 31 running back in the country and the No. 57 overall player in the state of Texas for the Class of 2022.
Texas Tech is set to begin its third season under head coach Matt Wells, going 8-14 in the first two seasons. The Red Raiders have had success with East Texas products in the past, most notably former Whitehouse star and current Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.