NEW CHAPEL HILL — Chapel Hill football standout Ilonzo “Deuce” McGregor has found his collegiate home.
On Monday morning, the four-year varsity starter for the Bulldogs signed to play at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene.
“The staff, they’re really good people. They’re real genuine,” McGregor said. “I’ve been asking God about my decisions and choices. I’ve been wanting to make the right choice to provide a better opportunity for myself. I feel like at Hardin-Simmons, it will help further me and grow me.”
Hardin-Simmons’ mascot is the Cowboys, which made it fitting that McGregor was wearing a cowboy hat while he was sitting at the table getting ready to put pen to paper on Monday morning inside Bulldog Gym.
“They’re getting a steal, in my opinion,” Chapel Hill head football coach and athletic director Jeff Riordan said. “I thought through this process that Deuce was definitely a D1 type of talent with what he did in high school. And the numbers he put up are pretty much unmatched. But it’s a process, and recruiting is a different world these days. Hardin-Simmons is reaping the benefits of the recruiting world right now.”
Riordan said McGregor was the first athlete he met when he arrived at Chapel Hill when McGregor was in the eighth grade. Right when McGregor stepped into high school, he was an immediate impact player for the Bulldogs.
He finished his career with 184 catches for 3,725 yards and 37 touchdowns. He had 30 carries for 291 yards and two touchdowns. He was 17 of 32 passing for 280 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 12 tackles and two interceptions on defense. McGregor helped the Bulldogs reach the Class 4A Division I state semifinals in each of the past two seasons.
“He’s a playmaker,” Riordan said. “When we needed a play to be made, he would go make it.”
At the next level, McGregor said he is unsure what position he will play but that he will be ready wherever he is asked to play.
While the recruiting process wasn’t easy — McGregor was originally committed to Lamar University — he just kept working and knew that everything would eventually fall into place, and he is looking forward to the opportunity at Hardin-Simmons.
“It’s very exciting because it gets real dark sometimes when you feel like you are getting overlooked. But Hardin-Simmons, they gave me a chance. They showed that they believed in my talents and they believed I could do something for them. I’m trusting them that they can help me get to where I’m trying to go.
“I feel like everything I’ve been through, I didn’t let nothing break me. This is just God rewarding me, honestly. I just have to keep doing right, because he already wrote my story. I just have to keep walking and finishing the rest of it.”
McGregor said he plans to study kinesiology and business management.