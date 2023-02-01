A fast-moving vapor, flashes of light and a series of explosions erupting across East Texas signaled the abrupt end of space shuttle Columbia moments before it was scheduled to land in Florida.
Six Americans and one Israeli astronaut died when the craft exploded over Dallas, peppering East Texas and portions of Louisiana with debris and bits of wreckage, NASA officials reported.
Area emergency personnel spent Saturday conducting a 500-mile search for debris, which is being collected as evidence and secured for what will likely be a lengthy federal investigation into the cause of the crash.
By late afternoon, authorities located what they believe to be charred body parts strewn about a debris field in Sabine and San Augustine counties.
Many in the shuttle’s pathway glimpsed its last moments, but few realized the magnitude of the sighting until around 9 a.m. when Mission Control reported losing contact.
Throughout the world, there was stunned disbelief as eyes rested on East Texas.
Tragedy glimpsed
As the shuttle passed overhead, most people were going about their business.
Some glanced up, unaware of the unfolding disaster overhead.
In Jacksonville, Radio Shack employees were getting ready to open when they glimpsed the vapor trail and last moments of the shuttle’s journey.
“There was a big trail of smoke and a big flash of light and then several loud booms … just boom – boom – boom – boom – boom,” said Randall Sandifer. “I heard five of them and then saw a lot of blackish-gray smoke.”
Radio Shack manager William Foreman said he initially suspected a downed aircraft.
“I heard several consecutive loud booms, probably two miles away,” Foreman said. “We turned on the scanners and heard it was the Columbia – we felt pretty bad.”
Tyler veterinarian Dr. Steve Wildon was making his way to work when he, too, paused to stare at the speeding line of smoke. He pulled out a pair of binoculars and glimpsed what he would later learn was the end of the voyage.
“It was a terrible thing to see,” he said, describing a flash of light, smoke and “tremendous rumble” about three minutes later. “When I heard that, I knew it wasn’t good,” he said quietly.
Self-proclaimed space buff Dr. Scott Lieberman, a Tyler cardiologist, was waiting outside with a digital camera when the shuttle roared overhead.
Seeing several balls of light instead of the customary one, he snapped eight photos and went inside to watch the landing on TV.
It never came.
His image was loaned to the Tyler Courier-Times-Telegraph and later sold to The Associated Press, which distributed the photo worldwide.
“I’m feeling kind of weird right now,” he said, gazing at the image. “I’ve been following the space program since I was 14 – it’s really devastating.”
Other residents hearing the rumbling overhead began phoning 911 and media outlets in search of information, officials said.
Windows rattled, dogs howled
Suzy Falgout, who lives in Huntington, south of Lufkin, was sleeping in when she was akakened by sounds she could not identify.
“The noise was horrendous and it just wouldn’t stop,” she said. “It was louder than anything we’ve ever heard.”
Moments later, she said a monstrous dust storm bean to build.
“The horses were all spooked,” she said. “The air was filled with dust and smoke – there was a horrible smell. I followed the space program growing up. It was a very eerie feeling.”
Farther to the northeast, 22 shooters in the northern area of Panola County, south of Carthage, were preparing to compete in a match when they observed what appeared to be a fast-moving vapor trail.
“We were standing on a clear 600-yard rifle range looking to the west,” said Richard Schulz of Longview. “We saw a smoke trail and then different colored glows, like flares.”
Shooter Robert Langham of Tyler said he was watching for the shuttle on the way to the match, but did not initially suspect the glow in the horizon was anything other than a downed satellite.
“It disappeared behind the trees and then we started hearing these sonic booms,” Langham said. “Then we got the call it was Columbia – it was a real downer.”
Emergency response
Falling debris was reported most heavily throughout the area near Nacogdoches and stretched from Interstate 45 to the Louisiana border.
Emergency operations centers were opened throughout the area to await instructions from federal authorities.
“Debris has been confirmed in Smith County,” said Sheriff J.B. Smith. “So far, most of the debris was apparently found near San Augustine. The state has been placed on alert.”
Many scoured for souvenirs of the deadly crash, in spite of warnings of possible chemical contamination.
Federal authorities announced late Saturday they would aggressively prosecute anyone found moving, concealing, withholding or possessing any piece of the shuttle.
All evidence collected from the crash was being sent to Anderson County for storage. Overhead, F-16s from Barksdale Air Force Base searched the area for debris. Civil air personnel remained on standby.
“There is a no-fly zone established right now that stretches from Tyler, Palestine and Nacogdochs in a triangular area,” said JOhn DeNoyelles, lieutenant colonel with the Texas Wing Civil Air Patrol. “Military and federal aircraft in those areas are conducting searches.”
There are an estimated 10,000 Civil Air Patrol members statewide; 200 of those are in Smith County, officials said.
Authorities from Barksdale AFB in Louisiana sent response teams to Tyler to support emergency personnel in the retrieval of debris.
Two teams schooled in explosive ordnance disposal, security forces, fire, contracting, legal and public affairs were among the responding, officials said.
Air Force officials said the base is preparing to receive 100 additional safety investigation team members from NASA, scheduled to arrive Sunday.
On the ground, authorities responded to several reports of possible deaths.
Roads were closed near an area off Jim Hogg Road after a suspected piece of debris was located. Authorities cordoned off the area and awaited the arrival of federal investigators.
At Azleway Boys Ranch, officials discussed the best way to retrieve a piece of suspected wreckage that splashed down into a pond.
“Every piece is critical,” said Maj. Mike Lusk, of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. “We are doing our best to facilitate this federal investigation.”
To air in those efforts, investigators with the Smith County District Attorney’s office joined law enforcement in Smith and Cherokee counties to track down reports of debris and suspicious objects.
“This was a horrible disaster,” said Matt Bingham, chief felony prosecutor. “We felt like the sheriff’s office could use our assistance in the recovery efforts.”
In Tyler, personnel form the FBI, police and fire departments cordoned off an area on Raintree Drive after receiving a report of suspected shuttle debris.
Authorities said a man scooped up a 4-inch by 8-inch piece of wreckage in Nacogdoches and transported it to his parents’ home in Tyler, apparently unaware that it was possibly hazardous.
“They were scared he had exposed himself to toxic chemicals,” said firefighter Ron Bogenschutz, a member of the TFD hazardous materials unit. “The FBI collected it, bagged it and placed it into evidence.”
The man was advised to take a 20-minute shower and double-launder his clothing as a safety precaution.
Others sought aid at area hospitals.