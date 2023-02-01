Editor’s note: In recognition of the 20th anniversary of the space shuttle Columbia disaster above the skies of Texas, the Tyler Morning Telegraph is republishing this story from the day of the disaster.
NACOGDOCHES – National and state authorities descended on Nacogdoches County Saturday, investigating hundreds of debris sites believed to be remains of space shuttle Columbia and possibly its crew.
Officials were not ready to confirm reports concerning the shuttles crew, but several possible sightings of human remains had been reported to authorities, said Nacogdoches Mayor Roy Blake Jr. during a briefing Saturday night.
Nacogdoches County Sheriff Thomas Kerss said reports about the shuttle’s crew are being handled by the FBI.
The astronauts were “dedicated to serving our country,” said Congressman Max Sandlin, D-Marshall. “Now they have given their lives. They aren’t heroes because they died. They are heroes because they lived.”
At least 800 reports of fragments, believed to be remains of the shuttle, were made – ranging in size from a pebble to four square feet, county officials said. At least 500 pieces were confirmed in Nacogdoches city limits and 300 in the county, said Blake and Nacogdoches County Judge Sue Kennedy, emergency management coordinator.
A piece of debris, about the size of a car door, was taped off by police tape and secured by military personnel throughout the day.
Citizens gathered to bring flowers and pay their respects as a routine shuttle landing on a sunny Saturday morning evolved into a national tragedy.
Another large piece of debris was discovered at the National Guard Armory No. 2. The airport entrance was blocked off and guarded by police most of the day.
Nacogdoches Interim City Manager Victoria LaFollette said the piece was a three-by-three-foot cylinder-shaped object.
Vickie Cunningham said she heard a “low rumble,” and her home, located a mile west of Nacogdoches, shook.
“We thought something blew up in town,” Kathy Scallon, of Nacogdoches, said.
She said she heard the sound of the aircraft for more than a minute from her home, about three miles east of the city.
Residents throughout the county visited debris sites, many that were taped off with bright yellow police tape, and took pictures. Officials warned residents not to touch the fragments, which are considered federal property.
State Sen. Todd Staples, R-Palestine, said the remains belonged to the federal government and were part of an investigation. Anyone who tampered with the debris could be prosecuted, he said.
Debris was concentrated in a “diagonal pattern from the northwest to the southwest corners of the county,” said Dr. James Kroll, of the Stephen F. Austin State University Research Institute.
The institute is tracking discovered particles on a Global Mapping System that was put into place in an Emergency Response Plan.
Two NASA astronauts, Greg Johnson and Mark Kelly, inspected fragments of the debris in Nacogdoches before leaving to inspect other East Texas debris fields, said Mrs. Kennedy.
Some area residents who encountered debris were reporting to area hospitals.
Mrs. Kennedy said about 20 residents reported to the Nacogdoches Medical Center emergency room, some bringing debris and others afraid they were contaminated by materials they had touched.
Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital had nearly 30 people report to the ER with similar concerns, Mrs. Kennedy said, but only one was treated at either hospital. She said residents were urged not to touch debris, but to notify officials.
After opening an emergency command center at the Nacogdoches Police Department and following an emergency management plan, personnel from the National Guard, FBI, Navy, Department of Public Safety, Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Department, Air Force, Texas Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages Task Force and Nacogdoches city and county departments fanned out to secure sites, take calls and investigate.
NASA instructed authorities to record the locations of the sites and what was found, Mrs. Kennedy said.
Sites will be manned throughout the night, said Kerss.
“We are calling upon all the resources we can,” Kerss said. “Right now we are approaching this with a minimum 72-hour objective.”
He said he expected reports to slow throughout the night, but searches will continue, he said.
“Our (local) manpower has been exhausted,” Kerss said, but county officials said plans were being made to help relieve crews.
Sandlin said he has asked President George W. Bush for federal funding and resources to assist East Texas in its efforts, adding the president was committed to “full support.”
Sandlin said he has also requested authorities from nine counties to assist in the search.
About 80 National Guard members were guarding sites, and the number was expected to double by morning. About 180 members of the Fort Polk Military Police have been dispatched to the county to help guard the debris, Kerss said.
Those who have found debris believed to be from the space shuttle are asked not to touch the pieces and to call local authorities.