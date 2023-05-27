DALLAS — Frisco Wakeland edged the Whitehouse Wildcats, 2-1, to capture a Class 5A baseball regional semifinal series on Saturday at Horner Ballpark.
The Wolverines swept the series held on the campus of Dallas Baptist University.
Wakeland advances to meet Frisco Reedy in the Region II finals next week. The Wolverines won the first game 7-4 on Thursday.
Whitehouse ends it standout season at 31-9.
The Wildcats took a 1-0 in the first inning as Collin McLemore singled to center and stole second. He moved to the third on a sacrifice bunt by Braden Bean.
Garrett Hayes' sacrifice fly to center field knocked in McLemore.
The Wolverines tied the game at 1-1 in third inning. After two outs, pitcher Carson Priebe tripled to center and scored when Owen Cassano doubled to left field.
That is the way the score stayed until the fifth inning when Wakeland took a 2-1 lead. The Wolverines loaded the bases as Campbell Martin was hit by a pitch, Will Jamison followed with a single and Addison Brown was hit by a pitch.
Priebe's fly to center field was deep enough for Martin to tag and score from third.
Priebe pitched seven innings to get the win, allowing four hits and one run with seven strikeouts and no walks.
Ethan Stone pitched six innings for the Wildcats, giving up three hits and two runs with no strikeouts and two walks.
McLemore had two hits for Whitehouse with Jermod McCoy and Keegan McCord adding hits.
McLemore had two stolen bases with one by McCord.