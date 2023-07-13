Volunteers, families, friends and the 2023 Texas Rose Festival court gathered for the annual “Everything’s Coming Up Roses!” Friends of the Rose Festival luncheon on Wednesday at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler.

“We enjoy getting everyone together to celebrate the Rose Festival and appreciate the rose industry and all that the rose industry has done for Tyler,” said Carolyn Brooks, member of the Friends of the Rose.

Since 1991, the Friends of the Texas Rose Festival has held the “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” luncheon to foster enthusiasm for the roses and the court.

“(The luncheon) really represents the beginning of the festival,” said Lori Carver, member of the Friends of the Rose and 1991 Duchess of the Rose Growers. “This is (the court’s) first event together and this is just for the Tyler court to get together and start practicing… and to start all of the preparation.”

The luncheon is held annually ahead of the Texas Rose Festival set later in the year in October.

“The festival has grown to become the Southwest's foremost floral pageant and has spread Tyler’s fame nationwide as a cultural city of flowers,” said guest speaker Jennifer Gaston, who served as 1983 Duchess of the Rose Growers. “Recognized by many as the state’s most elegant and beautiful community event, the Texas Rose Festival annually draws many thousands of visitors to East Texas.”

Elaborate costumes for the queen, princess and ladies-in-waiting will be inspired by this year’s theme, “The Story of Film.” Other elements of the October festival, including ceremonial events such as the Queen’s Coronation, Queen’s Tea, Rose Presentation and Rose Parade will also be centered around the theme.

The logo for the festival’s 90th anniversary features a pink and red rose with strips of film representing the petals in the shape of a camera lens, along with a green stem and a pale gold crown atop the rose.

“Each festival is the culmination of a year’s planning and countless hours of work by hundreds of volunteers,” Gaston said.

Since 1933, the festival has been held to showcase the community and the importance of the rose industry to Tyler.

“We just love roses and love being a part of the festival and really enjoy spending time here with all the court every year,” Carver said.

Laura Elaine Bryan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Arnold Bryan, will serve as the queen of the festival. Conley Jeanette Patricia Cavender, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clay Courtney Cavender, was announced as princess of the festival.

During the luncheon, gifts were presented to the court by Carver.

The luncheon was sponsored by Roses USA, the Tate Family, Hand Nurseries, Jernigan Lone Star Realty, Tyler Today Magazine, Oliveto Italian Bistro, Lowe Tractor of Tyler, Mazzio’s Pizza, Brooks Farm and Certified Nurseries.

The 90th Texas Rose Festival will be held Oct. 19-22. Since its beginning in 1933, the Texas Rose Festival has "represented the spirit that brings Tyler together as a community," according to the TRF website.