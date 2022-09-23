Tyler Legacy at Mesquite
It's the rare night where neither Tyler High nor Legacy are playing a home game at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. But we've got games being played across East Texas, nonetheless, and here are five things to know:

Tyler Legacy vs. Mesquite

LOOKING FOR OFFENSE: Tyler Legacy has been held without a touchdown in eight consecutive quarters and four overtimes. The Red Raiders’ last touchdown was a 12-yard run by Luke Wolf with 5:37 left in the fourth quarter against Tyler — a game Legacy won 29-27 in four overtimes.

STAYING PERFECT? Whitehouse will carry a 4-0 record into tonight's game at Nacogdoches. The Wildcats are averaging 50.5 points per game, while Nacogdoches is allowing 42 points per game.

STARTING A STREAK? Last week’s win ended a nine-game losing streak for Jacksonville, while tonight's opponent, Athens, has dropped two straight games after starting the season 2-0.

LINDALE vs. HENDERSON: Lindale and Henderson are meeting for the third straight season. The Eagles earned a 34-7 series win in 2020, and also beat the Lions 28-21 in 2021.

TOUGH TRIP: Bullard will have its hands full tonight, as it travels to face Carthage. The Bulldogs are riding a 30-game district win streak, while the Panthers look to snap their six-game district skid.

BONUS: For up-to-the-scores, game stories and photos, check etvarsity.com throughout the night.

 
 

