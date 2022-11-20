Runners gathered in 30-degree weather for the Freedom Runners Turkey Trot race on Saturday morning at Rose Rudman Park in Tyler.
Mark Vishnevsky, run organizer, said the Freedom Runners gather every month and said their races encourage fitness, freedom, a healthy lifestyle and a positive mindset.
“The foundation of our health is part of our happiness and fitness is part of that. Eating healthy and exercising, and we’re doing the exercising part. We’re also motivating and inspiring people,” Vishnevsky said.
The race featured a 5K, 10K, and 15K and all participants walked away with a medal. First-place finishers of each race walked away with an extra medal to commemorate the day and celebrate the accomplishment.
Bear Fisher, age 14, earned the top overall time and quickest time for a male in the 5K, finishing in 19 minutes and 43 seconds, while Karis Fisher, 18, finished as the top female, and third overall, in the 5K at 25 minutes and 15 seconds. Josh Fisher, 40, came in at second overall with a time of 25 minutes and one second.
In the 10K, Alex Petrakian, 54, finished as the top male and top overall finisher with a time of 45 minutes and 45 seconds. Elizabeth Slaten, 29, earned the No. 1 time for a female and was the second overall finisher with a time of 1 hour, four minutes and four seconds.
In the 15K, 19-year-old Bayleigh Brannan earned the top time overall and of the females at 1 hour, 20 minutes and 54 seconds. James Cole, 55, was the top male and second overall finisher, clocking in at 1 hour, 31 minutes and 45 seconds.
Although the race promotes a healthy physical lifestyle, Vishnevsky said a positive mindset is what truly encourages and inspires a person to be healthier.
“Nothing can happen if your mind isn't in tune with your health,” he said.
Freedom Runners, which is a veteran-owned and operated organization, hosts races in other areas of Northeast Texas as well. The upcoming races are in East Texas, including the Seasons Greetings race on Dec. 3 in Mineola then the Reindeer Run on Dec. 17 in Tyler.
For more information about upcoming races, to sign up, or to see further results from Saturday's race, visit thefreedomrunners.com.