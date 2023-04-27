East Texas Music Teachers Association (ETMTA) will celebrate chamber music with the Helen Elbert Music Festival at 5 p.m. Saturday in Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center on the Tyler Junior College campus.
Participating musicians and performers are from ETMTA, Tyler Junior College, Cumberland Academy and East Texas Youth Orchestra, as well as music teachers and area musicians.
The concert features music from composers Maria Genusa and Christopher L. Rahn, as well as composers from the Baroque, Classic and Romantic Eras.
Genusa is a home-school graduate and a student of Vanessa Chisler. Her featured composition is from an album Reflections, a collection of her own recorded improvisations for solo piano.
She plans to pursue a music degree with an emphasis in Piano Pedagogy.
Rahn is a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School (now Tyler Legacy) and graduated with his Associates of Arts in Music from Tyler Junior College in May, 2022.
He is currently a music composition major at The University of Central Arkansas in Conway, Arkansas, studying with Dr. Paul Dickinson. Christopher plans to earn his masters degree in music composition and eventually his doctorate.
Rahn hopes to one day return to East Texas to be a music theory professor and give back to his local community.
Performers for the concert are the TJC Guitar Ensemble, the Cumberland Academy Violin Quartet, TJC String Ensemble, and these additional performers: Hannah Pippin, Alafair Burke, Matthew Martellotto, Peyton Roberson, Marriah Greene, Mariella Schell, Chloe Nichols, Vicki Conway, Rafael Valdez, Sydney Moseley, David Applegate, Jeff Smith, Matthew Smith, Justin Shaw, Collin Bayless, Grace Faulks, Jerry Truett, and Shelly Davis.
Original composition, Happiness, will be performed by Genusa on piano, illustrated by art from 7th grade art students of Lisa Horlander, instructor, from All Saints Episcopal School.
Original composition, Adventures of Dreams, will be performed by Harvey Nguyen, Aracely Perez-Gonzalez, Nico Perez, Jett Schnackenberg, Mariah Parnell on saxophones, and interpreted in dance by TJC Academy of Dance Pre-professional division students with Shurrell Wiebe, director.
This event is made possibly in part by the Evans-Merrick Music Fund at East Texas Communities Foundation and Tyler Junior College Music Department. Programs were provided by The University of Texas at Tyler School of Performing Arts.
Admission is free.