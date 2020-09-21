A traffic stop on State Highway 155 led to a chase that ended with a motorcycle crash in Tyler on Monday morning.
According to a report, a Smith County Deputy pulled over a man driving a motorcycle near County Road 189 about 7 a.m.
As the deputy was exiting his vehicle, the motorcyclist, Thomas Paul White, 49, of Frankston, sped away.
The deputy began a winding pursuit of White, involving turns off Highway 155 to Farm-to-Market Road 2661, S. Vine Street, S. Glenwood Avenue, Outer Drive and through the Tyler ISD bus barn parking lot to W. Seventh Street, where White struck a curb, lost control of the motorcycle he was driving, and wrecked.
White was taken into custody and transported to UT Health in Tyler, where he was treated for minor injuries and released.
He was then booked in Smith County Jail on a charge of evading with a vehicle and for warrants of theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle.