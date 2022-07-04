Lindsey Park was home to an America-themed extravaganza on Monday. Family-friendly activities kicked off the City of Tyler’s annual Fourth of July celebration early in the afternoon as guests in patriotic attire awaited the big fireworks show later that night.
But for local vendors participating in the event, it was more than just a time to celebrate. Food trucks and a variety of businesses filled the park with hopes to make sales and increase their exposure.
With the opportunity to have their businesses in front of thousands of attendees for Independence Day, vendors got to the park early to set up. They could be seen setting up their canopies, food tables and organizing other logistics ahead of the big celebration.
Then at 2 p.m., the park officially opened up to the public for a day of live music, entertainment, vendors and more before capping off the night with the long-awaited fireworks display.
Ted Kamel, owner of Ted Kamel Foods and former Tyler city councilman and state representative, was full of patriotic pride ready to serve customers Monday afternoon.
“This is a day to celebrate the fact that we’re blessed to be born and raised in the United States of America,” Kamel said.
Kamel served as a city councilman from 1984 to 1988 and as a state representative from 1991 to 1999. His food business operates all over Texas and is always present for big-time celebrations in Tyler, he said.
Kamel and his staff already had a line of customers early in the afternoon to get a taste of some classics like funnel cakes, corn dogs, soft pretzels, ribbon fries, street tacos and — a customer favorite on hot days — snow cones.
Even though the holiday typically draws a large crowd, he expected sales to be a bit lower due to extremely hot temperatures. Monday’s high reached triple digits and the city was under a heat advisory for a majority of the day.
Kamel’s game plan to be more efficient with sales was to open for two hours during the afternoon then reopen once more people show up at sundown.
Although some people might take the day off to relax and go somewhere outside the city, Kamel, who was born and raised in Tyler, said he enjoys participating in events at local parks because it reminds him of his days growing up in the city.
“Part of the reason why I come out here and enjoy doing this on a holiday is because I get to see people that I don’t get to see all year long,” he said. “We really enjoy what we do, we have it in our blood.”
Other local shops also took to Lindsey Park to share their products with Tyler. Art shops, clothing stores and souvenir shops were among the vendors Monday.
Poor Paints, a Whitehouse-based company that offers painting party events in East Texas, was at the park demonstrating painting methods and teaching customers how to create the art.
“Coming here during this holiday is a great way for us to get exposure for our new startup company and to meet clients,” Poor Paints owner Kiva Wentworth said.
Around 15,000 people usually gather at these types of events, according to Kamel.
Wentworth said exposure to that number of people is one of the reasons why she decided to become a vendor at the event.
“We’re hoping that things get pretty busy, we’ve already had a lot of people coming in the last hour,” she said around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon, just about an hour after the event kicked off. “We are really hoping to hit our goal for today and get some more exposure for our online booking availability.”
When thousands of people gather for public festivities, food is certainly one of the most important things people are looking for.
Kamel said even in these times when high inflation is affecting business owners and residents, he wants to keep prices at a reasonable cost for families who may be on a lower budget.
“You have to keep the prices fair...” Kamel said. “I think that’s what makes this business so popular, the fact that you’re going to get your money’s worth and I’m not going to charge you an arm and a leg to eat.”
Kamel thanked the City of Tyler and the current Parks and Recreation board for their efforts in making this an annual event for the community.
“Parks and recreation in this town is second to none, and I really appreciate the outstanding job they do in putting together this event on a holiday when most of the folks would rather be home with their families,” he said. “I know they’re getting paid, but there’s another side of it and that is to make sure citizens have a great way to celebrate our independence.”