One person died and two others were injured in a four-vehicle crash on Monday in Smith County.
Charles Calahan, 94, of Tyler, was pronounced dead in the crash just after 9:30 a.m. on State Highway 110 approximately one-half mile south of Tyler.
Eddie Jackson, 66, of Troup and Jennifer Smith, 40, of Whitehouse, were also injured in the crash. Both were transported to Christus Mother Frances in Tyler for treatment.
All were wearing seatbelts, according to DPS.
The fourth driver, Christopher Dixon, 25, of Chandler, was not injured during the crash. DPS reported Dixon was not wearing a seatbelt.
Calahan, who was turning onto 110 from Meadow Cemetery Road, turned in front of Jackson, who was traveling south. Calahan then struck Smith’s vehicle, which was traveling north on 110. Jackson then struck Dixon's vehicle, that was also traveling south, according to DPS.
Road conditions were dry with clear weather at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.