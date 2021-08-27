WHITEHOUSE — Jake White hit Zachary Fuller with an 8-yard TD pass with 34 seconds remaining as the Forney Jackrabbits rallied to nip the Whitehouse Wildcats, 21-20, in a football opener for both teams at Wildcat Stadium.
The TD tied the game at 20-20 and Braden Merchant kicked the PAT for the go-ahead point.
The Wildcats tried to rally but Josh Stephens made an interception for the Jackrabbits to seal the game.
Whitehouse cruised in the first half, taking a 20-0 lead at intermission.
The Wildcats took the opening kickoff, driving 67 yards on five plays that was topped off by Joey Conflitti’s 31-yard TD pass to Decarlton Wilson. The PAT failed, but Whitehouse led 6-0 with 9:22 showing.
The ‘Cat defense got into the act as linebacker Erik Brody picked off a pass and returned it 82 yards for a TD. Ben Harris’ extra point gave Whitehouse a 13-0 lead with 4:16 on the clock in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Whitehouse had a four-play, 60-yard drive that concluded with Conflitti hitting Reid Alexander on a 48-yard TD pass. Harris’ PAT made it 20-0 with 11:50 showing.
Later in the quarter, WHS cornerback Sam Cook picked off a White pass at the Forney 45 with 3:32 showing. White was under heavy pressure by Ladarius Pitts.
Whitehouse was driving in the third, but the Jackrabbits’ Scott Hyder picks off a pss.
Forney then goes on an 80-yard drive in three plays, topped off by White hitting Kofi Eduful for a 31-yrd TD with 56 seconds on the clock. Merchant’s PAT puts Whitehouse lead to 20-7.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, the snap goes over the Whitehouse punter’s head and is recovered in the end zone by Tristan Bennett for a TD. Merchant’s extra point puts Forney within 20-14 with 11:50 on the clock
Hyder added an interception later and the Wildcats got to the Forney 14 on a 28-yard pass from Conflitti to Alexander, but the Wildcats missed a field goal attempt to the left.
Forney took over with 2:52 on the clock and drive to the 2-yard line. A false start moves the ball back to the eight, but White hits Fuller for the TD from 8-yards with 34 seconds showing.