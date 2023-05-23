A former Tyler ISD substitute teacher was arrested Friday and is accused of sexually assaulting an elementary student.
Karen Dunn, 48, is accused of "touching a student inappropriately" while in a classroom May 16, according to a police document. Dunn was terminated that day, according to Tyler ISD.
Dunn is charged with improper relationship between educator and student, a second-degree felony, punishable by 20 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000. She is also charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony that can carry a minimum sentence of five years, and up to life in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. A conviction would require a person to register as a sex offender for the rest of their life.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Dunn allegedly sexually assaulted the student while other students were in the classroom.
The student came forward asking for help from school leaders following the incident, according to the affidavit. The student also told school officials and forensic interviewers that Dunn showed the student a sexual video and described sexual acts between her and her boyfriend.
Dunn also gave the student two pieces of paper, one with Dunn’s name and cell number and another with her home address, according to the affidavit. Dunn, who said she had no relationship with the student outside of school, admitted to police she shared her number and address with the student and said the student could call and come over to visit.
Dunn, who had been a substitute teacher since 2016, denied touching the child or showing and discussing inappropriate material, according to the affidavit. She told police that "kids lie on teachers all the time."
According to Tyler ISD, Dunn was terminated immediately, and "will never be allowed back in the district."
“It is inconceivable that this adult did this to one of our students,” said Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford. “Under no circumstances is that behavior tolerated at Tyler ISD. We have the fullest confidence in the legal system in Tyler and Smith County to address these charges to the fullest extent that the law will allow.”
Tyler ISD encourages parents to talk with their children about the seriousness of these types of situations, and they will have counselors available for students to talk to while at school.
“We applaud this student for coming forward and quickly alerting the staff, allowing the campus to provide the student with immediate support,” Tyler ISD said in a statement sent out to parents.
Records show that Dunn remains jailed on bonds totaling $250,000.