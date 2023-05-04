LONGVIEW — At most sporting events, there are coaches and there are officials.
Bobby Bain has been fortunate to wear both hats, so to speak.
And on April 23, Bain was the official inducted into the East Texas Coaches Association Hall of Honor inside the Holiday Inn North Infinity Event Center.
“I am very honored to be here tonight,” Bain said. “To be one of the recipients among all of the great East Texas coaches, this is a very humbling experience to be with this group.”
Bain was honored alongside coaches Mike Vallery of Kilgore, Dennis Parker of Marshall and Clarence McMichael of Nacogdoches, along with player Matt Flynn (Tyler Lee), sports writer Phil Hicks (Tyler Morning Telegraph and the 2022 state champion Carthage Bulldogs football team.
Bain was born in Fort Worth in 1955 and was adopted by R.A. and Martha Bain at a week old.
He graduated from Kerens High School in 1973. He played football, basketball, baseball and ran track.
Bain said he grew up going to Texas A&M football games with his grandfather, and Bain got a degree from Texas A&M in kinesiology and English.
“I knew at a young age that athletics would always play a big part in my life,” Bain said. “I grew up a sports junkie.”
Bain went into teaching and coaching, starting at Frankston High School as the head baseball coach and defensive coordinator. He went to Kingwood High School to coach for one year.
Bain returned to East Texas to become the head football coach and athletic director at Cayuga High School. In Bain’s three seasons at Cayuga, the Wildcats went 18-12 from 1982-84.
He went back to his hometown of Kerens and joined the insurance business with his father. Bain spent 30 years in insurance.
But he also didn’t get away from football. Bain became a football official, basketball official and baseball umpire in Corsicana in 1985.
In 1998, joined the Tyler chapter as a football official and was there through 2021.
“These last 37 years officiating high school football are hard to describe,” Bain said. “I rarely worked my job on Friday afternoons because I wasn’t going to be there (mentally), because my mind was on nothing but where I was going on Friday night. It was a passion.
“When you can call Texas high school football, it’s the best high school football probably anywhere in the world. And when you can be a part of that, it’s something really exciting.”
Bain shared stories of coaches he’s worked with, including John King, Mike Vallery, Scott Surratt, Phil Danaher, G.A. Moore, Willie Williams, Sam Harrell, Hal Wasson, Jeff Traylor, Chad Morris and many more.
He recognized members of his officiating crew, some who were in attendance on the night of his induction.
Bain has officiated seven state championship games and officiated games in stadiums across the state of Texas.
With his officiating career done, Bain said he received a phone call from Malakoff athletic director and head football coach Jamie Driskell.
“I figured he was calling to about a trick play he was going to try and to see if it was legal or not,” Bain said. “But he said, ‘no, I’m calling to offer you a job.’ I said, ‘Driskell, I haven’t coached since 1985.’”
Bain accepted the job, which was to coach at the junior high and teach three P.E. classes. The Malakoff varsity football team advanced to the state semifinals, and Bain was a part of it.
Bain said he is going to go back to coach this upcoming season for a unique opportunity.
“What’s going to make it really special is a lot of dads get to coach their sons, but not many granddads get to coach their grandsons,” Bain said. “My oldest grandson will be a seventh grader next year, so I’ll have the opportunity to coach him. That’s something that will be very special to me.”
Bain and his wife, Kay, will celebrate their 45th anniversary in August. They have two daughters and five grandchildren.