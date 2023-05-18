Joe Willis, who announced he was retiring as football coach of the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders on Jan. 3, will be back on the sideline after all.
Willis has been hired as athletic director and head football coach by Crosby ISD.
The move was first reported by Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell's Texas Football.
Willis has a career record as a head coach at four schools over 14 years with 113 wins and 62 losses, including a 25-10 playoff record in 12 of 14 seasons, six district championships, two state championship game appearances, and one state championship.
In 14 seasons, his teams won at least 10 games in five of those seasons. He was named coach of the year six times, including Dave Campbell’s Texas High School Coach of the year in 2012.
Willis spent three years as Tyler Legacy head football coach, compiling a 14-20 mark and leading the Red Raiders to two playoff victories.