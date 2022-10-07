Andrew Melontree Jr., a John Tyler High School graduate and standout football player, was inducted into the Tyler ISD Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday.
The ceremony was held at halftime of the Tyler vs. Lancaster football game on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
"This was a total surprise," Melontree said. "It was an excitement for me because I didn't know anything about it. I have always been a fan of all East Texas athletes. We always root for the other guys around East Texas. If you said you are from Chapel Hill, Jacksonville, Lufkin, from Tyler — John Tyler, Robert E. Lee, you've got that extra punch because the coaches have you ready with discipline and instruction.
"After I found out about (Hall of Fame), I walked down the street and shed a few tears."
As a sophomore at John Tyler High School, Melontree was part of the John Tyler Lions’ 1973 Class 4A state football championship team that included future Heisman Trophy winner Earl Campbell, his twin brothers, Steve and Tim Campbell, and future Baylor Hall of Famers Ronnie Lee and Gary Don Johnson.
During his three-year varsity career at JT, Melontree’s teams complied a record of 32-3 with two district championships and a state title, the Lions’ first since 1930.
Melontree was a standout defensive end, playing havoc with opposing teams.
One game that stood out for Melontree was a 1975 game when the Lions played Lufkin at Rose Stadium when the John Tyler won 6-0.
"There were like five Division I players in the game and Lufkin had driven down to our 3-yard line," Melontree recalled. "We were not favored to win. Coach (Darwin) Hooker called for me go through the A gap. I shot through there and tackled the (Lufkin running back) and we won the game."
After receiving all-district honors, he was named Texas Sports Writers Association Class 4A All-State as well as the Tyler Morning Telegraph All-East Texas Defensive Player of the Year.
During his senior year at JT, he had football scholarship offers came from SMU, TCU, Texas Tech, Rice and Houston, among others, but “there was never another school, in my heart,” he said of his desire to go to Baylor.
Set on ending up at Baylor, he went instead to Tyler Junior College where he was a two-time All-Southwest Junior College Football Conference selection, earning honorable mention All-America honors as a sophomore.
Then his dream school came calling.
The lack of size — the 6-3 Tylerite never weighed more than 214 pounds in his two seasons at Baylor — didn’t keep Melontree from earning consensus All-Southwest Conference honors as a senior.
Bouncing back from a disappointing 3-8 season in 1978, the Bears rode a dominant defense to an 8-4 finish the next year and a 24-18 Peach Bowl win over Clemson. Melontree was the MVP of the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. The 1979 defense included Pro Football and College Football Hall of Famer Mike Singletary, along with eight other future NFL Draft picks.
Drafted in the sixth round by the Cincinnati Bengals in 1980, Melontree played parts of two seasons in the NFL and three years in the USFL with the Chicago Blitz, Arizona Wranglers and Los Angeles Express.
Part of his salary from the USFL paid for the remainder of his college education, with Melontree finishing his degree at Texas College in 1984. Andrew and his wife Marvis, have been married 38 years and have a daughter named, Andréa, who teaches in Tyler; and a son, Andrew III, who is a stock broker in Houston. He has two grandchildren.
In 2021, he was named to the Baylor University Hall of Fame.
Named to Baylor’s All-Decade Team for the 1970s, Andrew Jr. has worked for Goodyear Tire and Rubber in Lawton, Oklahoma, for 34 years.
The induction ceremony for Tyler Legacy will be held on Oct. 21 when the Red Raiders play host to Royse City.