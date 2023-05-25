Orlando "Lumpy" Wickware, who had one of the biggest plays in the history of Tyler football, has passed away, friends and family said.
Wickware, whose kickoff return for a touchdown against Robert E. Lee in 1985 is still talked about to this day in the Rose City, died on May 22 at age 54.
Viewing is scheduled from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday at John R. Harmon Undertaking Company (1112 N Palace Ave, Tyler, 75702). A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Zion C. M. E. Church near Redland (104 State Hwy 64, Ben Wheeler, 75754). Burial will be in the County Line Cemetery.
Wickware, who was noted for his good nature as well as being a standout football player, made history on Nov. 8, 1985 in the Rose City Rivalry football game at Rose Stadium.
Lee marched 80 yards in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, topped off by quarterback Chad Parker's 8-yard touchdown run. Neil Brown's extra point gave the Red Raiders a 21-20 lead with 1:23 on the clock.
REL's Steve Ellsworth booted a squib kick that Fred Green fielded at his own 25. Green ran the ball to the 30 before he was greeted by a vicious jolt from two Red Raiders. Green fumbled and the ball shot back to the 22 on the near sideline. At that point, Wickware scooped up the ball just two yards from the out-of-bounds marker and headed cross-field, and escorted by a wave of Lions raced down the right sideline for the winning touchdown. Victor Urieta's PAT put JT ahead 27-21 with 1:01 showing.
The Lions held on for the win and Wickware was forever known in JT lore.
"Lumpy was such a great guy, not just a great football player," said Mark Wells, a freshman on the team that season. "I was on the sideline near where he picked up the ball. It was a jaw-dropping moment.
"He was such a great friend and has such a sweet family."
Wickware also scored on a 38-yard run in the game. He was a three-year starter for the Lions and later graduated from the University of Central Arkansas.
Standing at slender 5-8, Wickware told the Tyler Morning Telegraph in 1987 how he gained the nickname of "Lumpy."
"... When I was a baby I was kinda chubby. A friend of my mother's called me Lumpy and it stuck."
Back in September 2022 talked about his famous touchdown, Wickware said, "People bring that up all the time, especially this week (Lions-Red Raiders game-week)."
His kickoff return ranks among the magic moments in the 116 year history of Tyler/John Tyler football.
Wickware's TD goes alongside Devlen Woods' 49-yard Hail Mary pass to Ke'Andre Street to clinch the district championship against Mesquite Poteet in 2018; Rod Dunn's touchdown return in the famous JT vs. Plano East playoff game in 1994; Earl Campbell's halfback pass against Texas High in the final minutes of the 1973 district opener; and Ronnie Lee's 80-yard game-winning reception against Arlington Sam Houston in the 1973 state semifinals.
Lumpy and his iconic play will never be forgotten.