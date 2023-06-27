Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett watches from the sideline during the first half of the team’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., Sept. 25, 2016. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website.