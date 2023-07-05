An Apache turned Wildcat is being honored on the All-Big 12 Media Preseason Football Team, the conference announced on Wednesday.
Kobe Savage, who made all-conference for Tyler Junior College in 2021, was voted to the first-team as a defensive back for the Kansas State Wildcats. He is a 5-11, 207-pounder from Paris.
Savage, a transfer from TJC prior to the 2022 season, made a splash in his first 10 games last year before an injury ended his campaign. Despite missing the final four games of the season, the safety still tied for fourth on the team with 58 tackles as he earned All-Big 12 second team honors from the league's coaches in addition to earning votes for the Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year award. Savage tied for sixth in the Big 12 with three interceptions.
Also, Jalon and Jaylan received the top awards on the team — Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels and Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford received the honors.
Daniels, a 6-0, 215-pound junior from Lawndale, California, was voted the Offensive Player of the Year, while Ford, a 6-3, 236-pound senior from Frisco, was tabbed Defensive Player of the Year.
Kansas State running back Treshaun Ward (5-10, 184, Sr., Plant City, Florida) was named Newcomer of the Year.
Texas led the way with five players on the team, followed by TCU, Kansas and Kansas State with four each.
The team and individual awards are chosen by media representatives who cover the league.
Daniels returns for his junior season following a breakthrough campaign in 2022. Despite missing four games due to injury, Daniels took the league by storm, leading the Jayhawks to their first 5-0 start since 2008. He was a second team All-Big 12 selection after completing 152-of-230 (66.1%) passes for 2,014 yards and 18 touchdowns. Daniels capped off the season with a record-setting performance in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, where he went 37-of-55 for 544 yards and five touchdowns, while adding 25 rushing yards and another touchdown on the ground. Kansas lost to Arkansas, 55-53, in three overtimes.
Ford is a fourth-year linebacker who has played in 35 games with 15 starts. Ford had a breakout season in 2022, earning AP All-American accolades after leading the Longhorns with a career-high 119 tackles (61 solo), three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and four interceptions. He also logged 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, two quarterback hurries and two pass breakups. His four interceptions tied the single-season interception record for a Texas linebacker, last accomplished by Derrick Johnson in 2002 and 2003. All four of his interceptions led to Texas touchdowns, while his two fumble recoveries clinched victories over Kansas State and Iowa State.
Daniels is joined on the first team by fellow Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (5-11, 210, Jr., Lawrence, Kansas), offensive lineman Mike Novitsky (6-5, 305, Sr., Victor, New York) and defensive back Cobee Bryant (6-0, 175, Jr., Evergreen, Alabama).
Longhorn teammates joining Ford are wide receiver Xavier Worthy (6-1, 164, Jr., Fresno, California), tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (6-4, 241, Jr., Denton), OL Kelvin Banks Jr. (6-4, 318, So., Humble) and defensive lineman Byron Murphy II (6-1, 300, Jr., DeSoto).
Other Wildcats with Savage on the top team were fullback Ben Sinnott (6-4, 245, Jr., Waterloo, Iowa), OL Cooper Beebe (6-4, 335, Sr., Kansas City, Kan.) and kick returner/punt returner Phillip Brooks (5-8, 171, Sr., Lee's Summit, Missouri).
TCU landed four players on the preseason All-Big 12 squad. Defensive back Josh Newton, linebacker Johnny Hodges, defensive lineman Damonic Williams and placekicker Griffin Kell were the Horned Frogs’ selections.
Newton (6-0, 195, Sr., Monroe, Louisiana) was a first-team All-Big 12 selection last season at cornerback and has earned preseason buzz as a potential All-American. Newton started all 15 games and ranked second on the team and in the Big 12 with 12 pass breakups, trailing only teammate and 2022 Jim Thorpe Award winner Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson (15).
Hodges (6-2, 240, Jr., Darnestown, Maryland) was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and second team all-conference after transferring to TCU from Navy. The linebacker’s team-best 87 tackles, including 9.5 for loss, were the most by a Horned Frog since 2020.
Williams (6-2, 320, So., Torrance, California) earned freshman All-America honors and was honorable mention Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year last season. He started all 15 games and made his TCU debut at the age of 17 in the season-opening win at Colorado.
Kell (6-0, 193, Sr., Arlington) was first-team All-Big 12 last season as he went 17-of-19 on field goals, including a 40-yard kick as time expired to beat Baylor, 29-28, and provide one of the nation’s most memorable plays of the season. His 89.5 made percentage tied for 14th nationally, while his streak of 12 consecutive makes tied for fifth-best in TCU history.
Oklahoma State had three players on the squad — WR Brennan Presley (5-8, 175, Sr., Tulsa, Oklahoma), LB Collin Oliver (6-2, 235, Jr., Oklahoma City) and DB Kendal Daniels (6-4, 213, So., Beggs, Oklahoma).
Texas Tech and newcomer to the league Cincinnati placed two players on the team.
Red Raider players include WR Jerand Bradley (6-5, 215, So., Frisco) and DL Jaylon Hutchings (6-0, 305, Sr., Forney).
Bearcats earning first-team honors were DL Dontay Corleone (6-2, 318, So., Cincinnati) and punter Mason Fletcher (6-7, 215, Jr., Melbourne, Australia).
Baylor, newcomer BYU, Iowa State, Oklahoma and West Virginia had one player each on the team.
They include: Baylor RB Richard Reese (5-9, 175, So., Bellville), BYU OL Kingsley Suamataia (6-6, 315, So., Orem, Utah), Iowa State DB T.J. Tampa (6-2, 185, Sr., St. Petersburg, Florida), Oklahoma DL Ethan Downs (6-4, 263, Jr., Weatherford, Oklahoma) and West Virginia OL Zach Frazier (6-3, 310, Jr., Fairmont, West Virginia).
Schools not represented on the squad were newcomers Houston and Central Florida.
The Big 12 will conduct its Media Days July 12-13 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.