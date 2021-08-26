With the demolition of the Harvey Convention Center, the city is now making commemorative bricks available for sale.
A brick can be bought for $50 at the Rose Garden Center, located at 420 Rose Park Dr. Purchases can be made with check or money order.
“Leading up to the demolition ceremony, we had multiple inquiries from residents and visitors who used the facility for decades, who wanted a keepsake of the iconic building,” said Leanne Robinette, Director of Parks and Recreation. “We thought having an actual piece of the building would be a great way to allow them to have a little piece of that history.”
Demolition of Harvey Convention Center began on August 2 with a ceremony. Once demolition is complete, a new conference center will be built.
The new Rose Complex will have a lot of new features such as 60,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, a large outdoor area for events and a 3.5 acre greenspace.