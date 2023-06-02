There will be tackle football in June at Longview’s Lobo Stadium on Saturday night.
June is normally reserved for 7-on-7 football, but on Saturday, seniors from across East Texas will take the field one final time for the Northeast Texas FCA Heart of a Champion All-Star Football Game. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.
“It feels great because I get to go against the best of the best,” said Bishop Gorman running back Andre Williams, who will suit up for the Red Team. “I just want to do like I always do, put up the yards and touchdowns and have fun.”
Williams ran for 1,663 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior.
Also on the Red Team is Tyler High senior Kameron Griffin, who also played at Chapel Hill during his career.
“I’m really excited to play in this game,” Griffin said. “I think it’s a great opportunity to come out here and showcase my skills and show everybody what East Texas football is made of.”
Griffin, a linebacker/safety, will get to go against Tyler High quarterback Tyler Jones, who was also his teammate at Chapel Hill.
“Tyler and I have been competing our whole high school career since ninth grade,” Griffin said. “The fact that we’re on a different team now, and I’m playing defense and he’s playing offense, makes it a whole lot more special.”
“It’s going to be fun,” Jones said. “It means a lot to be playing in this last high school football game because I get to show my talent for one last time.”
Jones is one of the quarterbacks on the Blue Team, along with Jacksonville’s Ryan McCown.
“I’m so pumped, coming out here and getting to play with a bunch of guys that you’ve competed against,” McCown said.
McCown is rooming with Lindale center Trey Mazratian at the Tyler Junior College dorms during All-Star week.
“Ryan and I have a pretty good relationship that we built through junior high,” Mazratian said. “We’re rooming together here at TJC, so it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Mazratian also gets to team up with Lindale teammates Christian King and Ethan Moriarty.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Mazratian said. “I definitely don’t want to play against them because they’re pretty dang good at what they do.”
Mazratian said he’s also looking forward to teaming up with Winona’s Jesse Jones.
“Jessie Jones and I have been childhood friends, so to be able to play with each other in the FCA game is big,” Mazratian said.
Here are the rosters for the football teams and the cheerleaders:
CHEER
Coaches: Cheryl Trimble, Harmony; Summer McCartney, Big Sandy.
Roster: Alto: Halle Duplichain, Kyndall Dixon; Big Sandy: Emma Jewell, Emma Brown; Bullard: Lexi Walsworth; Chapel Hill: Madison Bradshaw; Gilmer: Kailey Dixon; Harleton: MaKenna Lockhart; Hawkins: Chelsey Slick, Kaylee Scoggins; Longview: Jiara McCarty, Tya Venters; Marshall: Trystan Stephens; Mineola: Madi Sheeran; Quitman: Alexis Perales, Kameran Farnham; Tatum: Baylee Gard, Cayman Keeling, Paisley Williams.
FOOTBALL
(June 3, Lobo Stadium, Longview)
Game Director: Robert Bardin.
Coordinators: Scott Callaway, Bullard; Luke Blackwell, Mineola.
Blue Team
Coaches: Head Coach Jason Pitts, New Diana; Assistants: Scotty Laymance, Overton (OC); Tyler Zapata, New Diana (DC); Cody Gilbert, Sabine; Lance Connot, Brownsboro; Jason Holman, Jacksonville; Garrett Smith, Canton; Mike Davis, Spring Hill.
Roster: All Saints: Jordan Hoover, Mill Walters; Alto: Khalil Reagan; Athens: Slade Haresnape, Cody McMichael, Dillon Normandin, Logan Schwering; Canton: Kameron Shaw; Carlisle: Brody Eaves; Chapel Hill: Corey Johnson; Eustace: David French; Gilmer: Javerian Martin; Grace Community: Caleb Wilson; Hawkins: Braden Adams; Henderson: Vantrevious Landon; Jacksonville: Dre Diles, Kaden Franklin, Ryan McCown; Lindale: Christian King, Ethan Moriarty, Trey Mazratian; Longview: Michael Fields; Mineola: Isaiah Gardner; New Diana: Caron Whitworth, Kevin Lewis, Omari Jones; Overton: Sawyer Rogers; Pine Tree: Devin Washington; Rains (Emory): Dalton Honea, Ivan Rodriguez; Rusk: Brailen Trawick, David Kennedy, Lijah Ward; Sabine: Kaden Richard; Tatum: Jacoby Norris; Tyler: Tyler Jones; Tyler Legacy: Nate Crockett; Wills Point: Hayden Rocamontes; Winona: Jesse Jones.
Red Team
Coaches: Head Coach Sam Wells, Troup; Assistants: Jordan Blackmon, Troup (OC); Jay Brashear, Troup (DC); Jack Alvarez, Marshall; Thomas Sitton, Rusk; Nick Harrison, West Rusk; Daryl Hayes, Bishop Gorman; Travon Brown, Tyler.
Roster: Alba-Golden: Jerry Skinner; Alto: Jackson Duplichain; Beckville: Bo Hammons, Matthew Barr; Bishop Gorman: Josh Hayes, Andre Williams; Bullard: Mickey Ray; Chapel Hill: Deuce McGregor; Commerce: Kendrick Greer; Cumby: Colt Talley; Edgewood: Hayden Wilcoxson, Layton Bass, Maverick Segovia, Reese Orsborn; Garrison: Isaac McCrumby; Gilmer: Jose Govea; Hallsville: Ashton Garza, Jace Moseley; Henderson: Shuntreedon Roquemore; Longview: TaDarion Boone; Marshall: JQ Davis, Carson Combs; Pine Tree: Amare Gary, Damien Kelly; Quitman: Garin Kisinger; Scurry-Rosser: Bryce Chambers; Tatum: Corie Rollins; Troup: Kevin Pierce II, Mason Stroud; Tyler: Kameron Griffin; Tyler Legacy: Jaylen Dail; Union Hill: Macen Clark; White Oak: Holden Hodges; Whitehouse: Kyle Yarbrough, Ladarius Pitts; Wills Point: Tyus Burnett; Winnsboro: Gavin Wheeler.